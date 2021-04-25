The sport of basketball was only in its tenth year at the University of Illinois in 1914-15. While Bob Zuppke’s football teams dominated the campus headlines in the sporting world, the unequaled success of Coach Ralph Jones’ Fighting Illini hoopsters put them on a par with their gridiron counterparts during that particular athletic year.
Illinois raced through the conference portion of its season, clobbering its first five opponents—Indiana, Purdue, Ohio State, Indiana and Wisconsin—by an average score of 29 to 12.
Illinois’ biggest challenge came in its 11th Western Conference game against the University of Chicago. The host Maroons held an 11-9 edge at halftime, then traded baskets with the Illini for most of the second half.
When Chicago star George Stevenson threw in a field goal with a minute left on the clock, Maroon fans prematurely began to celebrate. However, the UC gym was hushed a few seconds later when senior Frank Bane wove his way through the Chicago defense for the game-winning basket.
The Illini’s 19-18 victory against Chicago improved its league record to 11-0 and clinched the school’s first-ever title. Two days later, Illinois’ 26-11 win against Minnesota wrapped up its perfect 16-0 season.
The stars of the 1914-15 Illini:
Clyde Alwood
- : sophomore forward from Clinton.
Frank Bane
- : senior center from Pontiac; All-Big Ten second team
Sven Duner:
- senior guard from Wheaton; All-Big Ten second team
Edward Williford:
- senior forward from Nokomis; All-Big Ten second team
Ralf Woods:
- sophomore guard from Evanston; All-Big Ten third team
Ray Woods:
- sophomore guard from Evanston; All-Big Ten first team and first-team All-American.
