Sixty six years ago today — Jan. 16, 1956 — Illinois men’s basketball tightened its grip on the Big Ten race by dominating Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., by 16 points. Coach Harry Combes’ squad broadened its two-point halftime lead thank to second-half sharpshooting by Bruce Brothers and George BonSalle. They combined with Paul Judson to score 55 of UI’s 92 points.
Purdue leads its all-time series with Illinois, 102-90. Here are more views of the 116-year-old rivalry which renews Monday, by the numbers:
1:
- The Illini beat the Boilermakers in the very first meeting on Jan. 27, 1906, 25-19.
3:
- Illinois’ current three-game winning streak against Purdue is its longest in 14 years.
6: Demetri McCamey
- was perfect from beyond the arc against Purdue in 2008, hitting all six of his three-point attempts.
8: Dee Brown
- drained an Illini record eight three-pointers in Illinois’ 84-50 home-court win (2005) against the Boilers.
11:
- On Mar. 1, 1952, Purdue fouled out six players and Illinois lost five in a 1952 free-for-all at Champaign. The Illini won, 82-71, in a game that saw a record 73 personal fouls called by the referees.
12:
- Only 12 of the 192 games in the Illinois-Purdue basketball series have been decided by a single point. The Illini have won eight of those one-point decisions.
13: From Feb. 25, 1967 to Feb. 15, 1975 —thanks to players like Rick Mount, Frank Kendrick and Bruce Parkinson
- — Purdue won 13 consecutive games against the Illini.
16:
- A 16-for-16 free-throw performance by McCamey was overshadowed by a 10-point loss against No. 4 Purdue in 2010.
20:
- Illini defenders registered a single-game record 20 steals, but 14th-ranked Illinois lost in overtime to No. 6 Purdue, 76-75, in 1987.
25:
- On Feb. 6, 2020, Illinois held Purdue to just 25 percent shooting from the field (15 of 60). Not a single Boilermaker player scored in double figures.
33: Jim Dawson
- fired up a series-record 33 shots against Purdue in 1967, successfully hitting on 14 of them, to end with a game-high 32 points.
36.5: Purdue’s Dave Schellhase
- owned Illinois in his four appearances against the Illini. He had consecutive scoring performances of 29, 41, 38 and 38 points from 1964 through 1966, averaging 36.5 points per game.
49: Glenn Robinson’s 49-point performance against Illinois in 1994 totally overshadowed a nearly perfect 10-of-11 field-goal shooting effort by Deon Thomas
- .
214:
- On Feb. 6, 1965, Illinois (121) and Purdue (93) combined for a conference-tying record of 214 points at the Assembly Hall. The Illini eclipsed its single-game scoring record of 112 points against Indiana (1957) by eight points.
