Born 158 years ago on Sunday — Aug. 16, 1862 — Amos Alonzo Stagg, the “Grand Old Man of the Midway,” played a significant role in the history of University of Illinois football.
Very few individuals over the first 100 years of the college game were more respected than the former Yale University All-American. In fact, Stagg was a charter class member of the College Football Hall of Fame (1951) as both a player and a coach.
Stagg’s counterpart at Illinois, Bob Zuppke, had high praise for the 41-year head coach of the University of Chicago Maroons.
“The name and influence of A.A. Stagg will live a long time in the Western Conference and American football,” Zuppke said. “He and Fielding Yost and George Huff are the men who made the Big Ten what it is. Through the years, I found Yost’s teams tougher defensively than Stagg’s teams at Chicago. But on offense, Alonzo Stagg had no superior. He applied imagination to his attack. Back in the days when his material was on par with that of the other universities in the conference, it may have looked from the stands as though his teams merely used mass power to bowl over the defense. Actually, his offense was shifty and deceptive.”
Among many innovations, Stagg pioneered the man-in-motion, the fake handoff, cross-blocking, the T-formation and the quick kick. From Stagg’s first season in 1892 through the following 17 campaigns, the Maroons had their way with Illinois, posting a 9-2-2 record. One of UC’s pair of losses during that span ultimately resulted in a forfeit because of a dispute with the officiating.
Once Zuppke arrived on the scene in Champaign in 1913, UC’s long reign took a southward turn. During Stagg’s final 20 seasons in Chicago (1913-32), Zuppke’s Illini held a 13-5-2 edge.
Other interesting notes about Illinois’s 37 battles against Stagg and the UC Maroons:
- Illinois posted a 17-16-4 record during Stagg’s time in Chicago, including an 8-7 mark in Champaign-Urbana.
- UI and UC played twice against Stagg’s first squad (1892), a team for which he both played and coached. In the first meeting (Nov. 16), Chicago was leading 10-4 when officials called the game on account of darkness. Illinois protested and officials eventually ruled that the 4-4 halftime score would stand as the final score. Stagg himself scored the touchdown that was ultimately nullified.
- Illinois was awarded a forfeit victory over Chicago in 1894 when officiating again decided the result. When UI’s R.J. Hotchkiss ran for a 90-yard touchdown, UC’s captain claimed that he had asked for timeout. When the umpire requested the Maroons to play ball, they refused.
- On Oct. 31, 1896, the date of the Illini’s first-ever Big Ten Conference game (then officially known as the Intercollegiate Conference of Faculty Representatives), Chicago prevailed at Illinois Field, 12-0.
- In 1910, UC played Illinois at its first-ever Homecoming game. Otto Seiler's 38-yard drop-kick field goal provided the Illini with a 3-0 victory.
- When Stagg and Zuppke coached against each other for the first time, host Chicago beat Illinois, 28-7.
- On Nov. 3, 1923, in a downpour at Memorial Stadium’s first game, 60,000 fans watched Red Grange score UI’s only touchdown, handing Chicago its only loss of the season.
- Stagg’s Maroons snapped a 15-game Illini winning streak in 1924 with a 21-21 tie in Chicago.
- In 70-year-old Stagg’s final game against the Illini (1932), Zuppke’s squad snapped a 10-game Big Ten losing streak with a 13-7 victory at Stagg Field.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Wayne Angel, track & field (68)
Monday: Dee Brown, basketball (36)
Tuesday: Laura Haselhorst, volleyball
Wednesday: Lon Kruger, basketball coach (68)
Thursday: Brian Schaefering, football (37)
Friday: Mike Dudek, football (25)
Saturday: Tyler Underwood, basketball (24)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @B1GLLL. His website is www.SportsLLL.com. Also, if you’ve got an Illini SuperFan in your family who will soon be celebrating a ‘milestone’ birthday, we’d love to try and include them in our weekly birthday list that always runs with our ‘Legends, Lists and Lore,’ entries. Email their name, age and hometown to Pearson at pearsonmlpp1@roadrunner.com.