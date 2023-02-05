Members of the 1992 Illinois football freshman class pose for a photo before the start of the 1992 season. From left (front row), Jason Franklin, Brian McCabe, Martin Jones, Rodney Byrd, Steve Janiszewski, Doug Ameson, Will Lepsi and Don Veronesi; (middle row) Ty Douthard, William Morris, DeMontie Cross, Tom Claussen, Mark Matelski and Saydee Mends-Cole; (back row) Chris Koerwitz, Scott Weaver, Ron Cole, Jason Dulick, Simeon Rice, Jay Kuchenbecker, Paul Marshall and Chris McPartlin.