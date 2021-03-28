Because of its past several years of phenomenal success on the links, the University of Illinois has been somewhat sarcastically labeled by its alumni as a “golf school.” But during a dominant stretch from the late 1930s through the 1950s, it could have been similarly stated that Illinois was very much a “gymnastics school.”
From the time the very first NCAA gymnastics meet was held in 1938 and throughout the next two decades, Fighting Illini tumblers won eight titles and placed runner-up six times.
On this date 79 years ago —March 28, 1942 — Coach Hartley Price’s Illini brought the NCAA championship trophy home to Champaign-Urbana for a record fourth consecutive time, defeating second-place Penn State by nine points, 39-30, in Annapolis, Md.
Victory for the Illini was accomplished when three Illini athletes placed among the top six finishers for the all-around individual title.
Junior Caton Cobb was clearly Illinois’ best individual performer in ‘42, successfully defending his national side horse crown. And though Cobb was dethroned from his title a year earlier on the parallel bars, he did place second on that apparatus. He also finished second in all-around competition and fourth on the long horse.
Other high placers among Illini athletes included Louis Fina—second on long horse, fourth on rings and fourth in all-around—and Jack Adkins, fifth on long horse and sixth in all-around. A fourth Illini gymnast, Oliver Phillips, placed sixth in the tumbling competition.
Cobb, a native of Ohio, chose not to return to Illinois for a fourth year, opting instead to enlist in World War II service with the Marine Corps paratroopers the following January. He died in 1974 at the age of 65.
These are Fighting Illini men’s gymnastics teams that either won or placed runner-up in NCAA competition:
1938:
- Runner-up to Chicago, 22-18
1939:
- First place; beat Army, 21-17
1940:
- First place; beat Navy and Temple, 20-17
1941:
- First place; beat Minnesota, 68.5-52.5
1942:
- First place; beat Penn State, 39-30
1950:
- First place; beat Temple, 26-25
1951:
- Runner-up to Florida State, 26-23.5
1953:
- Runner-up to Penn State, 91.5-68
1954:
- Runner-up to Penn State, 137-68
1955:
- First place; beat Penn State, 82-69
1956:
- First place; beat Penn State, 123.5-67.5
1957:
- Runner-up to Penn State, 88.5-80
1958:
- First place tie with Michigan State, beat Penn State, 79-72.5
1959:
- Runner-up to Penn State, 152-87.5
1988:
- Runner-up to Nebraska, 288.150-287.150
1980:
- First place; beat Nebraska, 283.400-282.300
2006:
- Runner-up to Oklahoma, 221.400-220.975
2012:
- First place; beat Oklahoma, 358.850-357.450
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Cristy Chapman, volleyball
Monday: Nicole Biondi, gymnastics
Tuesday: Mikel Leshoure, football (31)
Wednesday: Allison Curtin, basketball
Thursday: Fred Sykes, football (33)
Friday: Jerry Turek, tennis (46)
Saturday: Ella Masar, soccer