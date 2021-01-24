Ninety-five years ago on Sunday — Jan. 24, 1925 — the Illinois men’s basketball team improved its Big Ten record to 4-0 with a 23-15 victory over Iowa. Illini captain Johnny Mauer led all scorers with 11 points. This Friday’s 8 p.m. game at State Farm Center in Champaign will mark the 163rd meeting between Illinois and Iowa.
We review the Illini-Hawkeye series, by the numbers:
➜ 1 — There have only been seven one-point victories in the long series. Illinois has won four of them.
➜ 3 — Andy Kaufmann’s memorable three-pointer at the buzzer on Feb. 4, 1993 gave Illinois a 78-77 win over visiting Iowa.
➜ 6 — The Illini have scored 100 points or more against Iowa on five occasions, topped by a pair of 118-point outbursts in consecutive games at Champaign on March 8, 1989 and March 4, 1990. The Hawkeyes have topped the 100-point mark only once against Illinois.
➜ 7 — Trent Frazier’s career-best seven three-pointers on Jan. 11, 2018, is the most treys ever by an Illini player against Iowa.
➜ 7 — Illinois’ longest winning streak against Iowa is seven games (March 1, 2008 through Feb. 26, 2012). Iowa’s longest winning streak vs. Illinois is six games (Jan. 4, 1975 through Feb. 24, 1977).
➜ 9 — Illinois limited Iowa to just nine points in a 35-9 victory on Jan. 28, 1913.
➜ 11 — Hitting all 11 of his free throws and netting a game-high 27 points, Kiwane Garris led Illinois to a 104-97 overtime victory over the Hawkeyes on Feb. 11, 1995.
➜ 17 — Illinois has beaten a Top-25 Iowa team 17 times in 41 opportunities, including two times when the Hawkeyes have been ranked in the top 10.
➜ 19.8 — Points averaged in six career games against Illinois by Iowa senior center Luka Garza.
➜ 33 — Iowa’s Murray Wier launched a Hawkeye record 33 field-goal attempts against the Illini on March 6, 1965.
➜ 37 — Roy Marble’s 37-point effort on March 8, 1989 against the Flyin’ Illini is Iowa’s top performance in games played at Champaign.
➜ 38 — Points scored by Iowa’s Chris Pervall against Illinois on March 6, 1965 — most ever by a Hawkeye player in the series.
➜ 48 — Of the 48 times a ranked Illini team has played Iowa, Illinois has a 25-23 edge. Illini teams ranked in the Top 25 have beaten Iowa in five of the last six meetings, with the lone loss a 72-65 defeat by No. 19 Illinois against No. 18 Iowa on Feb. 2, 2020, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
➜ 63 — Illini teams have compiled a commanding 63-17 record against Iowa on their home court.
➜ 68.0 — Iowa’s 68.0 percent accuracy (34 of 50) against the Illini on Jan. 20, 2019, ranks as the second-best shooting performance in Hawkeye history.
➜ 86 — In the 162-game all-time series between Illinois and Iowa so far, the Illini have recorded 86 victories against 76 losses.
