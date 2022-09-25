Of the nine pre-expansion Big Ten member football programs that Illinois has traditionally played through the years, one of the venues at which the Illini have enjoyed significant success has been Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium. Despite those 16 all-time victories, the stark reality, however, is that it’s been 20 years since Illinois last was on the positive side of the scoreboard in Madison.
History reveals that the most recent Illini victory at Wisconsin occurred in 2002. In terms of providing perspective, Chase and Sydney Brown were just 2-year-old toddlers at that time.
In that game two decades ago, the Illini were the recipients of substantial good fortune, as then-coach Barry Alvarez’s Badgers played the game without injured 1,000-yard rusher Anthony Davis and 1,400-yard passer Brooks Bollinger. Those absences factored into Illinois’ otherwise lackluster defense — one that ranked 105th nationally against the run and 99th in total defense — limiting Wisconsin’s offense to only 135 yards on the ground while sacking second-string quarterback Jim Sorgi three times.
Here’s a look back at UI’s most recent 10 victories when the Badgers have hosted:
2002 (Illinois won 37-20): Give a bunch of credit to junior defensive end Derrick Strong (nine tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two sacks) for holding the Badger offense to 12 first downs and fewer than 200 total offensive yards. Offensively, Illini quarterback Jon Beutjer
- accounted for four TD passes and 319 yards through the air.
1992 (Illinois won 13-12): Trailing 12-7 with 4:22 remaining in the game, Illini quarterback Jason Verduzco had a hand in all but four yards of UI’s 80-yard game-winning drive. The final 22 yards resulted in a touchdown pass to wide receiver John Wright
- .
1990 (Illinois won 21-3):
- Offsetting an anemic offensive effort (five turnovers) with a razor-sharp defensive performance (18 TFLs for losses totaling 82 yards and four fumble recoveries), fifth-ranked Illinois improved its Big Ten record to 4-0 with an 18-point victory against first-year coach Alvarez.
1988 (Illinois won 34-6): Rookie Illini coach John Mackovic’s squad outscored the Badgers 27-0 in the second half and improved its conference mark to 3-0. Quarterback Jeff George notched his first 300-yard passing performance at Illinois and Keith Jones
- ran for 99 yards.
1983 (Illinois won 27-15): A fourth-quarter, 72-yard touchdown pass from Jack Trudeau to Mitchell Brookins
- expanded Illinois’ lead from two points to nine, then UI’s defense completed the task by extending its streak to 11 straight quarters without yielding a TD. The Illini would go on to register a perfect 9-0 conference record that year.
1982 (Illinois won, 29-28): Thirty-seven years before James McCourt converted his dramatic field goal in 2019, that award-winning role was portrayed by Illini placekicker Mike Bass. Wisconsin had begun the absolutely crazy ending with under a minute to go when quarterback Randy Wright hurled an apparent incompletion to receiver Al Toon, who in turn fielded it on one bounce and unleashed a 40-yard TD strike to Jeff Nault. With the Illini now trailing, 28-26, pinpoint passing by Tony Eason
- enabled Bass to make an incredible game-winning 46-yard field goal as time expired.
1971 (Illinois won, 35-27): The Illini ruined Wisconsin’s “Senior Day” by breaking a 21-21 halftime tie with a touchdown in each of the last two quarters. Illinois’ game-clinching TD in the fourth quarter came from John Wilson, who ran 73 yards on a weak-side pitch-out. Both Wilson (110 yards) and teammate George Uremovich (114 yards) outgained Wisconsin’s Rufus “Roadrunner” Ferguson
- (93 yards).
1965 (Illinois won, 51-0): Taking advantage of an exceptional effort by its workhorse fullback, Jim Grabowski
- , and a stingy performance by its defense, Illinois rolled to a 51-0 shutout in Madison. It was Wisconsin’s most lop-sided defeat in 51 years. “Grabo” toted the rock a Big Ten-record 38 times for 196 yards, while UI’s defense forced four Badger fumbles and snatched three interceptions.
1963 (Illinois won, 17-7): In its next-to-last regular-season game at Madison, Illinois’ 10-point victory set up a winner-take-all battle at Michigan State. Holding Badger running backs to just more than 100 yards, Wisconsin was forced to launch 41 passes. One of those Badger passes resulted in a 24-yard touchdown-scoring interception by UI’s George Donnelly
- .
1959 (Illinois won, 9-6): Coach Ray Eliot’s final Illini team upset seventh-ranked Wisconsin in a thriller at Camp Randall. As the clock flashed to zeros, UI fullback Bill Brown plunged one foot into the Badger end zone for the winning score. Coach Milt Bruhn
- ’s cheese heads would go on to win their season finale against Minnesota, capture the league title and represent the Big Ten in the Rose Bowl.
