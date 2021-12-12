What do current Illinois basketball star Alfonso Plummer and former Illini standout Matt Heldman have in common?
Well, prior to Saturday evening’s 83-79 Illinois loss against No. 11 Arizona at State Farm Center in Champaign, only Plummer and Heldman would have both qualified to be listed among Illinois’ top ten on the school’s single-season percentage accuracy lists for three-point and free throw shooting.
Heading into Saturday’s home nonconference game with the Wildcats, Plummer was shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc (28 of 65) and a perfect 100 percent at the free-throw line (28 of 28). He’s now at 34 of 79 from three-point range (.43.0 percent) and 31 of 31 from the free throw line. Heldman ranks 10th on the three-point accuracy list (.418, 64 of 153, in 1997-98) and sixth for free throws (.860, 98 of 114, in 1997-98).
As impressive as Plummer’s first 10 games as an Illini have been, his statistics are right in line with his previous four seasons as a collegian.
During the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, the native of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, played at Arizona Western College and the most recent two seasons he was a member of the University of Utah’s Utes.
Plummer’s three-point shooting the previous four seasons was .429, nearly identical to his .430 mark at Illinois. Obviously, Plummer’s thus far perfect free-throw shooting percentage as an Illini exceeds the cumulative .830 mark he’d established in four years out West.
Similarly improved is Plummer’s scoring average. After scoring 25 points against Arizona, Plummer has now piled up six consecutive efforts of 20 points or more, including a season-best 30 points against UT Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 26. That streak has raised his 2021-22 points per game average to 16.7, slightly better than his 14.3 average prior to coming to the Illini.
Illinois’ single-season three-point field-goal percentage leadersPlayer, Year Percentage
Tom Michael, 1992 .493
Jamar Smith, 2006 .482
Doug Altenberger, 1987 .475
Sean Harrington, 2001 .459
Demetri McCamey, 2011 .451
Sean Harrington, 2003 .444
Dee Brown, 2005 .434
Jalen Coleman-Lands, 2016 .422
Trent Meacham, 2009 .421
Matt Heldman, 1998 .418
Illinois’ single-season free-throw percentage leaders
Player, Year Percentage
Brian Cook, 2002 .873
Govoner Vaughn, 1960 .865
Bill Small, 1962 .864
Kipper Nichols, 2018 .862
Kiwane Garris, 1996 .862
Matt Heldman, 1998 .860
T.J. Wheeler, 1992 .844
Roger Taylor, 1958 .840
Mike Tisdale, 2010 .839
Kiwane Garris, 1997 .833
Andy Kaufmann, 1991 .833
Craig Tucker, 1982 .833
