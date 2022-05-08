Fifty-one years ago today — May 8, 1971 — in a dual meet victory against Michigan, University of Illinois track and field junior Rick Gross set the Illini varsity record for the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 8 minutes, 52.3 seconds. He also triumphed that day in the three-mile run (14:22.6).
The steeplechase, which derived its name from horse racing, was first run at the University of Oxford in 1860. The 3,000-meter race is defined in the modern rule book as having 28 barriers and seven water jumps.
Gross, a native of Grosse Point Woods, Mich., a Detroit suburb, finished ninth in the 1971 NCAA cross-country meet to earn All-America honors. His only Big Ten title came in the steeplechase at the 1972 conference championships that were competed in Champaign. Gross once ran the mile in a time of 4:00.4. He saw his Illini steeplechase record stand until 1983 when Tom Stevens ran it in a time of 8:29.89. Nearly four decades later, Stevens’ performance still remains as the Illini mark.
Gross went on to have a long and very successful career at Lehman Brothers.
Illini men’s track & field’s oldest standing varsity records:
1974 — Triple Jump: Charlton Ehizuelen
- (55 feet, 2¼ inches)
1975 — 5,000-meter run: Craig Virgin
- (13 minutes, 35.02 seconds)
1975 — Long Jump: Charlton Ehizuelen
- (26-11)
1976 —10,000-meter run: Craig Virgin
- (27:59.43)
1982 — Shot Put: Mike Lehmann
- (68-4½)
1983 — 3,000-meter steeplechase: Tom Stevens
- (8:29.89)
1984 — Discus: Jeff Lehmann
- (192-6)
1987 —1,600-meter relay: Rod Tolbert, Lee Bridges, Kevin Brooks and Tim Simon
- (3:02.30)
1988 — 400-meter dash: Tim Simon
- (44.88 seconds)
1989 — Pole vault: Dean Starkey
- (18-8)
1993 — Javelin: Brad Lawton
- (225-2)
1996 — 800-meter run: Marko Koers
- (3:33.05)
Illini Birthdays:
Sunday: Lovie Smith, football coach (64)
Monday: Abbey Bernardo, swimming
Tuesday: George McDonald, football and coach (46)
Wednesday: Jihad Ward, football (28)
Thursday: Chris Robinson, baseball (38)
Friday: Pete Friedl, wrestling (39)
Saturday: Mark Dalesandro, baseball (54)