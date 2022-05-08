Listen to this article

Fifty-one years ago today — May 8, 1971 — in a dual meet victory against Michigan, University of Illinois track and field junior Rick Gross set the Illini varsity record for the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 8 minutes, 52.3 seconds. He also triumphed that day in the three-mile run (14:22.6).

The steeplechase, which derived its name from horse racing, was first run at the University of Oxford in 1860. The 3,000-meter race is defined in the modern rule book as having 28 barriers and seven water jumps.

Gross, a native of Grosse Point Woods, Mich., a Detroit suburb, finished ninth in the 1971 NCAA cross-country meet to earn All-America honors. His only Big Ten title came in the steeplechase at the 1972 conference championships that were competed in Champaign. Gross once ran the mile in a time of 4:00.4. He saw his Illini steeplechase record stand until 1983 when Tom Stevens ran it in a time of 8:29.89. Nearly four decades later, Stevens’ performance still remains as the Illini mark.

Gross went on to have a long and very successful career at Lehman Brothers.

Illini men’s track & field’s oldest standing varsity records:

1974 — Triple Jump: Charlton Ehizuelen

  • (55 feet, 2¼ inches)

1975 — 5,000-meter run: Craig Virgin

  • (13 minutes, 35.02 seconds)

1975 — Long Jump: Charlton Ehizuelen

  • (26-11)

1976 —10,000-meter run: Craig Virgin

  • (27:59.43)

1982 — Shot Put: Mike Lehmann

  • (68-4½)

1983 — 3,000-meter steeplechase: Tom Stevens

  • (8:29.89)

1984 — Discus: Jeff Lehmann

  • (192-6)

1987 —1,600-meter relay: Rod Tolbert, Lee Bridges, Kevin Brooks and Tim Simon

  • (3:02.30)

1988 — 400-meter dash: Tim Simon

  • (44.88 seconds)

1989 — Pole vault: Dean Starkey

  • (18-8)

1993 — Javelin: Brad Lawton

  • (225-2)

1996 — 800-meter run: Marko Koers

  • (3:33.05)

Illini Birthdays:

Sunday: Lovie Smith, football coach (64)

Monday: Abbey Bernardo, swimming

Tuesday: George McDonald, football and coach (46)

Wednesday: Jihad Ward, football (28)

Thursday: Chris Robinson, baseball (38)

Friday: Pete Friedl, wrestling (39)

Saturday: Mark Dalesandro, baseball (54)

By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore

