It was a winning streak that stretched 32 games and 398 days, but it all ended in the first round of the NCAA tournament at the world’s most famous arena, and at the hands of the Illinois basketball team, 71 years ago today, Mar. 20, 1951.
The Columbia Lions, playing under 29-year-old acting head coach Lou Rossini, were one of the hottest of the 16 teams selected for the national collegiate playoff. Not only did the Lions stand at No. 3 in the Associated Press rankings, they entered the tournament as the school’s only undefeated team (23-0) and the first Ivy League team to finish its regular season unbeaten (12-0). Their average margin of victory was slightly more than 20 points per game.
Coach Harry Combes’ Illini club was ranked fifth by AP and 14 of its last 15 regular-season games but had lost at Kansas State six days earlier in what Illinois’ record book refers to as an NCAA warmup game.
Predictably, the crowd of 17,107 at Madison Square Garden located just four miles from Columbia’s campus was overwhelmingly pro Lions. The majority of the fans cheered wildly as the first half ended in a 45 to 38 Columbia lead.
The Lions maintained their lead until fewer than 10 minutes remaining when Illinois finally slipped ahead, 59-57. A final Lions’ scoring burst pulled them within two points at 73-71, but UI guard Rod Fletcher’s drive to the basket gave Illinois a bit of breathing room en route to a 79-71 final score.
Don Sunderlage’s brilliant ball handling helped him score a game-high 25 points for the Illini and Ted Beach added 22 more on 10-of-17 long-range shooting.
Two nights later, the Illini defeated North Carolina State, 84-70, setting up a match against top-rated Kentucky on Mar. 24. In that one, UI fell to the Wildcats in the final 12 seconds, 76-74, ending the Illini’s dream for a national title.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Mark Coomes, basketball coach (70)
Monday: Tim Bushell, basketball (67)
Tuesday: Michael Massey, baseball (24)
Wednesday: Sue Novitsky, swimming coach
Thursday: Terry Cole, football (60)
Friday: Theresa Grentz, basketball coach
Saturday: Lou Campos, football (56)