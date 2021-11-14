Illinois and Marquette’s basketball programs play for the 15th time on Monday night at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, renewing a series that hasn’t taken place for 28 years.
The latest Illini Legends, Lists & Lore reviews each game’s highlights in this rivalry that Illinois leads 9-5.
Dec. 31, 1940 — Illinois 40, Marquette 32: When the Illini and the Hilltoppers first met on New Year’s Eve 81 years ago at New York’s Madison Square Garden, it was a 19-year-old freshman from Collinsville who paced Illinois. Walt “Hoot” Evers
- , who would a year later became a professional baseball player, scored a game-high 19 points in the victory.
Dec. 9, 1941 — Illinois 45, Marquette 43: Marquette gave Illinois’ “Whiz Kids” all they could handle, but eventually fell at Champaign by two points. Illinois sophomore forward Ken Menke
- led a balance orange and blue offensive attack with nine points.
Dec. 11, 1946 — Illinois 73, Marquette 40:
- In their first year back from service in World War II, the veteran “Whiz Kids” routed Marquette at Huff Gym. As he had five years earlier, Menke once again was the Illini’s leading scorer (23 points).
Jan. 28, 1948 — Illinois 88, Marquette 66: Wally Osterkorn (17 points), Jack Burmaster (16), Dike Eddleman (13) and Bill Erickson
- (10) all scored in double figures before a capacity crowd in Milwaukee.
Dec. 4, 1950 — Illinois 66, Marquette 47: In the season opener, coach Harry Combes’ Illini raced past the visiting Hilltoppers at Huff Gym. Clive Follmer (17 points) and captain Don Sunderlage
- (15) combined to score nearly half of Illinois’ points.
Dec. 31, 1951 — Illinois 68, Marquette 57: Second-ranked Illinois traveled to Milwaukee and improved its record to 7-0 behind a 15-point contribution from sophomore center Johnny “Red” Kerr
- .
Dec. 2, 1957 — Illinois 100, Marquette 90:
- Despite no player standing taller than 6-feet-5-inches, the undersized Illini easily topped the newly nicknamed Warriors in Champaign.
Dec. 6, 1958 — Marquette 69, Illinois 53: A talented Marquette team that would eventually end up with a 23-6 record claimed its first-ever victory against the Illini. Jim McCoy
- ’s 26-point explosion paced the Warriors.
Dec. 14, 1959 — Illinois 89, Marquette 77: John Wessels (19 points), Mannie Jackson (18) and Lou Landt
- (18) helped Illinois improve its series record to 8-1 against Marquette.
Dec. 17, 1960 — Marquette 96, Illinois 87: A game-high 24 points by future NBA All-Star Don Kojis
- lifted the host Warriors past the 19th-ranked Illini.
Dec. 22, 1979 — Marquette 80, Illinois 78: Despite a game-high 31 points from Illini junior forward Mark Smith, coach Hank Raymond
- ’s visitors survived in their first game at the Assembly Hall.
Dec. 13, 1980 — Illinois 69, Marquette 68: At Milwaukee, freshman guard Derek Harper
- scored 14 of his 18 points in the last 20 minutes to help his unbeaten Illini clip the Warriors.
Dec. 29, 1992 — Marquette 61, Illinois 58: Poor shooting, including a 6-for-19 effort from Andy Kaufmann, doomed Lou Henson
- ’s Illini in Champaign.
Dec. 7, 1993 — Marquette 74, Illinois 65: At the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, the 16th-ranked Illini got outmuscled in the second half by 7-1 center Jim McIlvaine. UI stars Deon Thomas and Kiwane Garris
- spent much of their time on the bench with foul trouble.
Illini Birthdays:
Sunday: Kerby Joseph, football (21)
Monday: Mark Tagart, football (59)
Tuesday: Giorgi Bezhanishvili, basketball (23)
Wednesday: Howard Griffith, football (54)
Thursday: Ashley Berggren, basketball
Friday: Isiah “Juice” Williams, football (34)
Saturday: Jerry Colangelo, basketball/baseball (82)