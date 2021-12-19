Historically, 1920s and 1930s Illini coach Craig Ruby is most likely the key individual figure who should be credited with the beginning of the Illinois-Missouri basketball series.
Ruby, a 1920 Mizzou grad and a two-time Tiger All-American, coached his alma mater from 1920-22, then took over as the Illini coach the following year and continued in that role through the 1935-36 season. Prior to the schools playing against each other for the first time on Dec. 21, 1932 in Columbia — a 36-24 Illinois victory — Ruby was honored at a dinner by his former teammates.
Ruby resigned from Illinois after the 1936 season to become personnel manager for Hallmark Cards Inc., working at the Kansas City-based company for 10 years, then operating gift shops in that area until his retirement. He died in September 1980 at the age of 84.
Here are some other items you may have never know about the Illini-Mizzou series:
➜ In games played in the Gateway City against Missouri, Illinois has a 25-14 record. In the Illini’s victories, its average winning margin is 9.6 points. Missouri’s wins have been by an average margin of 8.9 points.
➜ The first Illini-Tiger game played in St. Louis took place at the St. Louis Arena in 1980, then known as the Checkerdome. New Illini athletic director Neale Stoner and his counterpart at Mizzou, Dave Hart, agreed to try a neutral site game on a trial basis for two years. Tickets sold for $8.50 apiece. The schools did not play in 1982, but renewed the series the following year.
➜ The only game that wasn’t played in St. Louis, Champaign or Columbia, Mo., came in 1946 when the game took place in Kansas City, Mo. Mizzou surprised a highly regarded Illini “Whiz Kids” squad 55-50, besting a lineup that included Andy Phillip, Ken Menke, Gene Vance and Dike Eddleman.
➜ Coaches Lou Henson and Norm Stewart agreed to renew a 21-year dormant series in 1976 when Illinois traveled to the Hearnes Center in Columbia for the four-team Show-Me Classic. Mizzou won the game 76-75.
➜ The Dec. 19, 1988, game at The Arena is generally regarded to be the most compelling in the rivalry. In that one, fifth-ranked Illinois, battling back from an 18-point first-half deficit, rallied to edge 10th-ranked Missouri 87-84. Kenny Battle’s 28 points, including what proved to a pair of game-winning free throw with 26 seconds left, stood out for the Illini.
➜ Five of the 51 Illinois-Missouri games have gone to overtime. Mizzou won the first three extra-session games, while the Illini have won each of the last two. In 1995, a Missouri state-record 21,901 fans saw Kiwane Garris atone for his most embarrassing game two years earlier (1993) when he missed two free throws at the end of the second of a three-time overtime game.
➜ In 1995, Garris sank 15 of his 16 free throws to end with 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The other Illini overtime victory against Missouri came in 2000, halting the Tigers’ three-game winning streak in the series.
Including his jumper with 38 seconds left that sent the game to OT, sophomore Frank Williams fueled the Illini down the stretch, scoring 10 of his 18 points in the last 1:17 of regulation plus the extra five-minute period.
➜ In 2005, the 25th anniversary of the Braggin’ Rights battles, fans participated in a poll to choose the greatest performers in the series. Chosen No. 5 among Illinois’ best players in the series was Brian Cook, an individual who won three of the four games in which he participated. No. 4 was Battle, who saw his team win both of his Braggin’ Rights games.
Williams was ranked No. 3 in the fans’ balloting. He scored 51 points in his three games against Missouri, including 22 in the 2001 game. Kendall Gill was voted as Illinois’ second-best player in these magical December matchups, winning all four of his Braggin’ Rights games. The top vote-getter among Illini players was Dee Brown. Like Gill, he never lost a game against Mizzou.
➜ While there have been eight games in the series that have been decided by a single point, one of the most memorable buzzer-beaters came in 2014. After Mizzou tied the game with 17.8 seconds remaining, Illinois put the ball in the hands of Rayvonte Rice. The Champaign native dribbled for several seconds before stepping up at the key and drilling a fade-away shot over defenders at the horn. Rice watched the shot fall before getting mobbed by teammates in a 62-59 win.
