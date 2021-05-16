Twenty-eight years ago today — May 16, 1993 — Champaign’s Jamie Fairbanks became the eighth Illinois men’s golfer in history to win medalist honors at the Big Ten championships.
Playing at Indiana University’s course, the Centennial High School graduate’s four-round total of 286 was one stroke better than Iowa’s Jon Frommett, Michigan State’s Heath Fell and Wisconsin’s Jason Fitchett. What turned out to be his winning round, a 68, came on Friday. Fairbanks remembers it well.
“I had a stretch where I got hot with the putter — 20- 25- 30-foot birdie putts — and made four in a row,” he said. “It switched a round into something that was going to benefit me a lot.”
During Sunday’s final-day competition, he shot a 73, a round that included bogies on the 17th and 18th holes.
“I remember that I was upset and disappointed at the end of that round because I thought that I might have blown the tournament,” Fairbanks said. “I missed a four-or five-footer for par on the last hole. It’s not like today where they have scoreboards that told us what was going on. There were rumors of a guy who was a few under on the back nine, but I did not know for sure what I needed to do. Then to finish bogie-bogie, I felt like I might have blown the tournament.
“I finished earlier than many of the others and some of those who were close behind me still had several holes to play. My coach (Ed Beard) and my parents were trying to settle me down. To finally find out that I had won by one shot was exhilarating. Winning the Big Ten Tournament was the highlight of my college career.”
Fairbanks’ individual victory gave Illinois men’s and women’s golf a sweep of medalist honors in 1993. Just a week before, his good friend Renee Heiken, had won the ladies’ Big Ten Tournament.
“It was a great week for Illinois golf,” he said.
Suffice it to say, Illini golf’s facilities have changed dramatically since Fairbanks lettered from 1991-94.
“It’s a night-and-day difference from what the kids have today,” he said. “I’m embarrassed to say it, but I’m proud of it as well. In the wintertime, in the dungeon of Huff Hall, we had a dark, tiny room set up where we could hit balls into a net. You could barely fit into the room to swing. I went down there hour after hour in the wintertime and hit ball after ball into a hitting net. There were no simulators, no heated bays, we weren’t hitting at a target … we were just thumping a ball into a net.
“Surprisingly, you could tell how you were hitting the ball just from the feel of the club. It was you, by yourself, in a dark room underneath Huff Hall. Today’s kids have equipment that measures their swing speeds and their arc angles and trajectories and spin rates. Honestly, when I played, Illinois golf was not on the radar anywhere.
“We ran three days a week at the Armory and we hit five days a week at Huff. Any day that we could get outside to play on the Orange and Blue (at Savoy) was special. There were a lot of cold, windy days out on that range, hitting it out toward the corn field. When you finally got to your first tournament down South, it was always a bit of an adventure.”
Now, nearly three decades since he last played for the Illini, Fairbanks is a very proud alumnus.
“I’ve gotten to see the whole transition,” he said. “I came to Illinois when the team was starting to make a name for itself. Steve Stricker was the start of it. I was happy to continue a little bit of the success by winning a Big Ten championship.
“It’s incredible the job that Mike (Small) has done. The status of the program today certainly makes me proud to say that I was a Fighting Illini golfer. Nowadays, when you look at how good these kids are, I’m not sure if I could be a member of the team.”
Today, Fairbanks and his wife, Yolanda, operate Champaign Urbana Home Rental, renting single-family homes in the area. Their five children range from nine-years-old to 19-year-old daughter Miranda, a sophomore at Indiana University.
“So, two or three times a semester, I get to pass the golf course where I won the Big Ten championship,” he said. “And every single time I drive by it, I look at it with fond memories.”
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Germán Dalmagro, women’s tennis coach (42)
Monday: Connor Serven, basketball (19)
Tuesday: Gabi Robles, softball
Wednesday: Clay Mason Stephens, gymnastics (24)
Thursday: Fritz Harms, football (80)
Friday: Jacob Campbell, baseball (21)
Saturday: Leo Ward, strength & conditioning coach