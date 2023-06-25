Twenty-one years ago Sunday — June 25, 2002 —Illini Director of Athletics Ron Guenther announced the hiring of Janet Rayfield as the University of Illinois’ new women’s soccer head coach.
Rayfield, who was an assistant coach for the Illini in 1999, followed in the footsteps of her immediate predecessor, Tricia Taliaferro, and the program’s initial coach, Jillian Ellis. An all-star player at North Carolina, Rayfield led the Tar Heels to the AIAW’s final national championship and the NCAA’s first title.
Soon to enter her 22nd season at the helm of the Illini, we asked Rayfield to build her “perfect” Illini soccer player, using the very best attributes of her past athletes.
Best goal scorer: Jannelle Flaws
“It’s hard to coach goal scoring. It’s an instinct, it’s awareness, it’s composure ... and it’s the ability to strike a ball, head a ball, bend a ball. In any situation, can you find a way to put the ball in the back of the net. That was Jannelle’s special gift, and one she perfected through hours of repetition.”
Best one-on-one defender: Emily Zurrer
“Emily had the athleticism and the physical tools required to be a great defender. However, I think what separated her was her relentless refusal to get beat and her competitive fire. She took us getting scored upon personally — it just wasn’t acceptable. Her ability to put on the Superwoman cape and run down players, solve breakdowns and prevent goals was exceptional, and it was 50 percent talent and ability and 50 percent will and desire.”
Dribbling: Hope Breslin and Julie Ewing
“You’d think that the best dribblers would be an attacker, but when I think about the most creative dribblers in our program, Julie Ewing immediately comes to mind. She often provided for heartstopping moments for our coaching staff as she attempted those crafty moves coming out from the back, or even in front of the goal. However, her ability to dance on the ball, lift a ball over someone’s foot or change direction and speed with the ball attached to her foot was truly fun to watch — as long as you weren’t actually the coach watching her do it, with the game on the line.
“The other player who often played like the ball was glued to her foot was Hope Breslin. Hope was the player who would avoid a tackle and get out of pressure situations with the ball at her foot, and you weren’t even sure how she made it happen.”
Heading: Jackie Santacaterina and Chris Sinak
“Not many people loved heading — especially not competing (with) an opponent for and winning balls in the air when a goalkeeper punted them 65 yards or more. But Jackie Santacaterina did, and she did it well. She dominated in the air and loved the challenge of it. Chris Sinak was different. She also dominated in the air, but it was special because it completely defied her slight 5-foot-5 frame. She frustrated opponents, and even more so opponent coaches as she continually won balls from much taller players just because she had incredible timing and tremendous courage.”
Best left-footer: Christen Karniski, Hope Breslin and Ashley Cathro
“For a lot of programs this would be an easy category, because left-footed players are certainly not as common as the right-foot dominant players in the game. Many programs have one or maybe two on the team. We have had several left-footed players, and I can remember one season where we had at least six or seven. Christen and Ashley were both left backs. Christen was a take-on-and-get-end-line back coming out of the back and could serve a wicked left-footed drive cross into the box. Ashley Cathro doesn’t take on like Christen, did but she has the ability to bend a ball into great spaces from the left flank. And you can’t leave the left-footed attacker Hope Breslin off this list. Her passing and shooting with her left foot was certainly in the best-of-the-best category.”
Most ambidextrous (either foot): Taylore Peterson
“Taylore played as a defensive center midfielder for us, and her ability to spray the ball anywhere on the field was truly special. You could include her in the most consistent and great vision categories, as well, but she did it with both feet, so she takes this category on her own.”
Most versatile: Patricia George
“’P,’ as we called her, played several different positions during her career, which is not that unusual. However, to play such a significant role both as an attacking player in the front line and a defensive player in the back line is a statement in versatility.”
Strongest: Ella Masar, Krystin Miller and Makena Silber
“Ella’s nickname early on was ‘one big muscle.’ Her power in the weight room was exceptional. It was mostly in a single direction early on, but boy was she explosive. Krystin Miller had the nickname “Millhouse,” and I had not seen a female flip a tractor tire with such ease before Krystin. And when you are raised in a weight room the way Makena Silber was, you have an overall level of strength that defies the norms of a female athlete. For Makena, pull-ups are done with chains to make them more challenging — and just about every strength move needs that extra element.”
Best reflexes: Leisha Alcia
“For me, it’s a goaltender. The reaction saves that I witness from Leisha throughout her career were just insane. Point-blank shots, deflections and rockets that you just knew were headed to the net — all of the sudden a hand (or sometimes a foot) would come out of nowhere and change the trajectory of the ball and keep the opponent off the scoreboard.”
Leadership: Meghan Kolze and Kristen Gierman
“It’s hard to choose from the list of great leaders that we have had over the years, but I look back and know that these two women led at a time that Illinois was growing into the program that it is today. Meghan Kolze was my first captain as a head coach here at Illinois, and her loyalty, buy-in and ability to lead in the locker room and on the field was exceptional. Kristen Gierman was also one of the early leaders and continues to be someone that I talk about when it comes to the selfless sacrifice that true team players make when that put the team before themselves. “Giersy” was the consummate team player, leader, and teammate.”
Most uplifting teammate: Jenna Miller
“It’s hard to describe just how positive a person Jenna was and still is, even as an alumna. Her constant smile, her enthusiasm for life, and her optimism was so contagious.”
Most supportive teammates: Shannon McDonnell, Mary Therese McDonnell, Rachel Frank and Paula Faherty
“When you look at superlatives, this may not be an ordinary category. But when you walk beside you college teammate through her journey with leukemia from the start to the finish, it puts you in a truly special place. These young women took the title of teammate seriously, and not just during their four-year careers at Illinois. Their teammate, Laura Redmond Ramirez, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2007, just two years after graduating from Illinois. She battled the disease until March of 2017. Throughout those 10 long years, through the tough times and the hard days, and even by her side as she took her final breath, her teammates (alongside her husband) were there. They all had careers, families and responsibilities but made sure that Laura had the love and support of her team to the very end.”
Soccer IQ: Jenna Carosio and Danielle Kot
“It’s not surprising that both these players played center back during their careers. Their role demanded that they had a high level of understanding of the game, but also the ability to the read the game quickly, make decisions and have the courage and ability to communicate that to the players on the field. Both Danielle and Jenna were smart players, but they combined that with being great on-the-field leaders.”
Most consistent player/best footwork: Katie Murray
“If you ever saw Katie and how consistently hard she worked, these two qualities would not be a surprise. I know that Katie spent more time with the ball than anyone in our program during her career and continued that during her time as a professional as well. I can’t even count the number of times that I would drive by the field or the intramural fields on campus and see her small, blonde figure moving in and out of cones laid out and soccer balls strewn all around her.”
Best vision and technique: Vanessa DiBernardo
“Still playing in the NWSL domestic professional league, it’s hard to determine which best category Vanessa belongs in. She was one of our fittest players, very good with both feet, and she was certainly consistent over the career. However, the quality that propelled her to the next level and continues to be her strength at the professional level is her incredible vision on the field and her ability to deliver the ball to the right place, at the right time and with the right pace and texture. Vanessa could settle any pass played to her, see where the ball needed to be next and deliver the ball there — and make it all look easy.”
Best pace: Tiffani Walker, Kelly Maday and Makala Woods
“It’s hard to determine our fastest player ever — especially on-the-field speed — but no defender ever wanted to or wants to be in a foot race with any of these players.”
Greatest growth: Jackie Guerra
“The great thing about being a college coach is watching athletes and the growth that happens during their college careers. One of those journeys stands out for me and that is the journey of Jackie Guerra. Her first three years were full of struggles, academic challenges and limited playing time. Many athletes would have found excuses or walked away, but Jackie looked within and chose to invest in herself, use the resources she was given and make the changes she needed to and see what happened. Well, what followed was a senior season in which she started all but one game (coaches’ mistake in hindsight), and Jackie being a significant contributor on and off the field to a Big Ten tournament-championship season.”
