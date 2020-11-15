Illinois soccer’s career and season record-holder for goals scored, Jannelle Flaws, celebrates her birthday on Sunday.
The former Glenbrook South High School star’s collegiate career began slowly, redshirting her first season in 2010. Flaws was recovering from a knee injury that she’d suffered during her final high school season. The two-time all-stater departed Glenbrook South after setting the Titans’ career records for goals (145) and points (329). As an Illini redshirt freshman in 2011, Flaws tallied three goals and three assists, but her knee injury flared up again in 2012, sending her to the training room for the entire campaign.
In 2013, Flaws started in 22 of her 23 appearances for UI coach Janet Rayfield and notched an Illinois record 23 goals. Rayfield said Flaws knew what she was aiming at the whole time.
“There were two things that would make you think that it could happen,” Rayfield said about her star. “Her greatest strength was her ability to score goals. Secondly, she cared about the stats. Jannelle knew the Illini records and the Big Ten records. She even tracked the leading goal scorers across the country every season. She was one of those athletes that saw records as something to go after, so I am not surprised she achieved that success.”
Following the 2013 season, conference coaches selected Flaws as the Big Ten Forward of the Year, while Illinois named her the Dike Eddleman Female Athlete of the Year.
And though Flaws never reached that lofty scoring level again, she continued to pace the Illini in scoring in her junior and senior seasons, tallying 17 goals in 2014 and 11 more in 2015. That gave her an Illini record 54 career goals in 84 games, seven more than Tara Hurless had scored during her Hall of Fame career from 2001-04.
What were the characteristics that set Flaws apart from other players Rayfield coached?
“Athletically, I would say it was her ability to push herself to her limits in those competitive moments,” Rayfield said. “But that is also tied to her firm belief that she could impact the outcome. She is one of those athletes that, with the game tied, wants to take the last shot and wants the outcome to rest on her shoulders. It wasn’t just confidence because lots of athletes are confident. It was conviction. And it wasn’t ego. She wanted the ball because she wanted to win and she was willing to accept the responsibility to make that happen.”
Today, Flaws reside in Germany and plays for SV Meppen in the German Women’s Bundesliga.
Jannelle Flaws’ multi-goal games at Illinois:
- 3 goals — vs. St. Louis (Aug. 30, 2015)
- 3 goals — vs. Purdue (Sept. 21, 2014)
- 3 goals — vs. Northwestern (Oct. 17, 2013)
- 3 goals — vs. Illinois State (Sept. 1, 2013)
- 2 goals — 11 different occasions
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Rich Callaghan, football/wrestling/baseball (77)
Monday: Tim Lavery, football/baseball (42)
Tuesday: Andy Kaufmann, basketball (51)
Wednesday: Mike Martin, football (60)
Thursday: Dennis Flynn, football (62)
Friday: Sean Harrington, basketball (40)
Saturday: Jason Heggemeyer, ticket manager
