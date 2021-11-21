Among the seven men and two women who have preceded him, only one person has served in the role as Illini ticket director longer than Jason Heggemeyer.
Now in his 17th year with Illinois athletics and celebrating his 47th birthday on Sunday, Heggemeyer is a native of Sterling Heights, Mich. He admits to growing up as a fan of the Michigan Wolverines. The graduate of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich., first joined the Broncos’ athletic staff as an undergraduate accounting major, then received his first experience in the ticket office while pursuing his M.B.A. degree.
In 1998, Heggemeyer landed his first position as a ticket manager at the University of Missouri, a school where his grandfather played baseball for the Tigers. He worked at the University of Pittsburgh from 2001-04, then returned to Columbia for one additional season. He said that Illinois’ annual December basketball battle with Mizzou in St. Louis is one of his favorite events.
“I love that event and I love being part of it,” Heggemeyer said. “When I was hired at Illinois, I told people that I was looking forward to winning Braggin’ Rights games because at that point in time, the Illini were dominating the series. It’s a one-of-a-kind event that makes college athletics so special. There aren’t many of those true neutral site games anymore that are attended as well as Braggin’ Rights.”
Heggemeyer said that the ticket manager job is “an unsung position where there’s not a lot of glory or where you get accolades or recognition.”
“The ticket office is a lot like campus parking,” he said. “No one ever goes there and says ‘Thank you, you’re doing a great job.’ If you’re not buying something, you’re almost always upset when you’re calling. My (strategy) has been to make sure that I provide the best service possible, to try to identify problems before they happen and also to solve things at a local level so that the athletic director can do his job without being distracted by any kind of customer service issues. It’s hard to raise money when people are upset about their tickets.”
A valuable piece of advice that Heggemeyer received from his mentors was, ‘Don’t make too many friends.’
“’Can you help me get a ticket?’ is often followed up by ‘Where will it be?,’” he said. “Never ask a ticket manager that question. That’s a common occurrence in ticketing. I’m very quick to tell people that they’re going to have to pay for something when they call me because it’s not in my ability to comp people.
“Mine is a job that has an awesome amount of responsibility,” Heggemeyer continued. “I have found that if you’re going to be good at it, you have to be very transparent and treat everyone fairly, then do what you say you’re going to do. At the core of what we do, when the ticket-buying experience is good, it allows the doors on other things to open with fundraising.”
In recent years, the biggest evolution in the ticket business has been going from “hard” tickets to mobile ticketing.
“It’s a huge pendulum swing,” Heggemeyer said. “Sometimes, it’s more challenging because not everyone has the same aptitude in using their phone. People are aware that we’re doing mobile ticketing, but a lot of them don’t try to figure it out until the week before they need to use it. As we’ve progressed through the football season, each game has gotten a little bit better. Once people do use it, they tell us how much they love it. But there’s definitely a gap right now in educating people.”
Heggemeyer’s family in Champaign includes his wife, Amy, and two children (Laney and Mackenzie).
Illini athletics ticket managers through the years:
- 1924-27: L.M. “Mike” Stohrer
- 1927-42: Charles “Chilly” Bowen
- 1942-47: Clyde “Bud” Lyon*
- 1944-46: Jane Geiler (acting)
- 1947-75: George Legg
- 1976: Paul Foil
- 1977-89: Paul Bunting
- 1989-98: Mike Hatfield
- 1999-2005: Cheryl Cain
- 2005-present: Jason Heggemeyer
*on leave of absence for war service from 1944 to 1946
Illini Birthdays:
Sunday: Tommy Kuhl, golf (22)
Monday: Robby Long, football (42)
Tuesday: Kylie Martin, basketball
Wednesday: Jack Groppel, tennis coach (70)
Thursday: Kellen Sarver, baseball (23)
Friday: Mark Allen, baseball coach (46)
Saturday: Jason Guard, football (54)