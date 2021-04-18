Fifty-four years ago this coming week — April 23, 1967 — University of Illinois senior Jim Dawson joined Dike Eddleman (1949), John Kerr (1954) and Don Sunderlage (1951) as the only Fighting Illini basketball players to win the Chicago Tribune’s Silver Basketball Trophy as the Most Valuable Player in the Big Ten Conference.
Dawson edged out Minnesota’s Tom Kondla by a single vote for the honor, one that has been awarded annually since 1946. Under the rules of the balloting, two points are given for a first-place vote and one for a second place. Dawson was accorded nine of the 23 first-place votes and two runner-up ballots for a total of 20 points.
Konda was given six first-place votes and seven runner-up votes for a total of 19 points. Indiana’s Butch Joyner and Michigan State’s Matthew Aitch also received votes.
Dawson’s selection as conference MVP broke a string of seven years in which either an Ohio State or Michigan player had won the trophy.
As the team captain, Dawson served as an inspirational leader for an Illini club that battled through the intense scrutiny of an illegal funds investigation that infamously came to be known as the “slush fund”.
The guard from Elmhurst’s York High School placed second in the Big Ten scoring race with an average of 25.5 points per game. He wound up ninth on UI’s all-time points list with 976 points.
Said UI coach Harry Combes: “What Jim Dawson contributed to his team makes him in my book one of the most valuable men of any team I have been associated with.”
Dawson was stunned when he heard he had been named Big Ten basketball’s MVP.
“I was surprised,” he said. “A friend’s father called my mother with the news that he’d heard it on the radio and so that’s how I found out. It was a privilege and an honor to be named by The Tribune. When you look at the list of players who had been named before me, it’s a ‘Who’s Who’ of great, great players … Cazzie Russell, Jerry Lucas, John Kerr, etc. That said, I believed that (teammate) Rich Jones would have been first-team All-America, plus we had Steve Kuberski, Ron Dunlap, Dave Scholz … we had a heck of a team. I’d much rather have won the national championship.”
Dawson maintains that Illinois’ 1966-67 club was derailed in December by the “slush fund” from becoming one of the school’s most successful teams.
“We were really on the path to becoming a great team that season,” Dawson said. “We started with a great win at Kentucky (98-97 on Dec. 5) when they were ranked No. 2 in the country.
“We had great senior leadership with Deon Flessner, Preston Pearson, Bob Johansen and Jerry Mettille. We won six of our seven Big Ten home games and wound up 12 and 12 for the year. With the support of the fans, we were able to beat (Big Ten co-champ) Indiana in our last home game. To me, it was a tribute to the character of the people on the team and the coaching staff to be able to get through a season that was very difficult.”
Dawson spoke about the three players the Illini lost due to the Big Ten’s sanctions.
“As I said before, Rich Jones was on his way to being a first-team All-American,” he said. “Ron Dunlap had made tremendous improvement and probably would have been All-Big Ten. And, of course, Steve Kuberski went on to a great career with the Boston Celtics. With those three, we had a lot of talent. I remember Loren Tate writing an article after the Kentucky game, saying that we had a chance to go to the Final Four.”
“There was a lot of news in the media about the Big Ten’s decisions,” Dawson continued, “but the team itself had a lot of pride in what we accomplished.”
Following a one-year stint with the American Basketball Association’s Indiana Pacers, Dawson used his determination and skills to become very successful in business, working in Indianapolis, New York, California and, in 1982, to a securities position in Winnetka. Today, with a banner in the rafters of the State Farm Center, Dawson is now retired and residing in Savannah, Ga.
He celebrates his 76th birthday today.
Illini Birthdays:
Sunday: Fowler Connell, Danville sportswriter (97)
Monday: Brandon Lieb, basketball (19)
Tuesday: Jelani Boline, basketball (46)
Wednesday: Nick Allegretti, football (25)
Thursday: Kasey Meeks, gymnastics
Friday: Jack Ingram, basketball (39)
Saturday: Dave Postmus, football (53)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore