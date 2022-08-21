Happy Birthday today to three-time Illini volleyball All-American Jocelynn Birks.
The Lyons Township High School product was a third-team honoree as a sophomore (2013), second-team selection as a junior (2014), and honorable-mention choice as a senior (2015). Birks joins Mary Eggers, Nancy Brookhart and Jordyn Poulter among Illinois’ three-time All-Americans.
She is currently in her eighth season as a coach for the 1st Alliance of Chicago Volleyball Club.
Birks’ career, by the numbers:
1:
- Her ranking on Illinois’ career kills and attack attempts lists (1,972 and 5,656).
2:
- Twice named a unanimous All-Big Ten performer.
3:
- Number of postseason NCAA tournaments in which Birks’ Illini competed.
4:
- In each of her four seasons (2012-15), Birks led the Illini in kills and attack attempts every year.
7:
- Birks’ jersey number while at Illinois.
8: She is one of eight volleyball players who have been chosen as UI’s top female athlete. Eggers, Poulter, Laura Bush, Tina Rogers, Cristy Chapman, Colleen Ward and Jacqueline Quade were the other members on that list
- .
9:
- Birks’ ranking on UI’s digs list (1,159).
25:
- Number of times an Illini team on which Birks played defeated a Top-25 opponent.
33: Number of 20-kill matches she had during her career, second only to Laura DeBruler
- ’s 36.
74:
- Birks’ height in inches.
2016: The year in which she shared Dike Eddleman Athlete of the Year honors with wrestler Isaiah Martinez
- .
- 2,218: Points scored during Birks’ career, a total that ranks second behind only Eggers’ 2,298
1/2
- .
Illini Birthdays:
Sunday: Mary Pat Travnik Connelly, basketball
Monday: Tyler Underwood, basketball (26)
Tuesday: Ben Plumley, baseball (19)
Wednesday: Brynn Shoup-Hill, basketball
Thursday: Carl Perry, wrestling (45)
Friday: Daryle Ballew, football (33)
Saturday: Ethan Tabel, football (25)