Fifty-four years ago Sunday — July 16, 1969 — Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first person to set foot on the moon. Accompanied on the spacecraft by Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, Armstrong stepped out of the lunar module at 9:56 p.m. Central time and proclaimed, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”
At the University of Illinois on July 16, 1969, the campus’ new intramural building was under construction on the north end of Memorial Stadium. Also that day, the athletic association was mourning the death of 70-year-old Burt Ingwersen, a nine-letter winner who starred for the Illini in football, basketball and baseball. He served as an assistant coach for Bob Zuppke and Ray Eliot for 25 years.
Other moments on this date in Fighting Illini history:
July 16, 1941: Joe DiMaggio of the New York Yankees successfully extended his hitting streak to 56 consecutive games. The next day, in his final at-bat, Joltin’ Joe grounded into a double play begun by former Illini star and then-Cleveland shortstop Lou Boudreau
- .
July 16, 1951: Frank Richart
- , the University of Illinois’ former faculty representative to the Big Ten, died at the age of 59.
July 16, 1952: UI’s Board of Trustees approved a budget of $814,575 for the athletic association. At the time, athletic director Doug Mills
- ’ program consisted of 10 sports. The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics’ budget for 2023-24 is $135 million.
July 16, 1973: Bruce Shuman was named Illinois’ men’s tennis coach, replacing Bill Wright
- .
July 16, 1992: Dutch Olympic volleyball star Kirsten Gleis signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Mike Hebert
- ’s squad. She went on to earn All-America honors.
July 16, 1992: Athletic director Ron Guenther named Craig Tiley
- as interim head coach of the Illini men’s tennis program.
July 16, 2021: All-America center Kofi Cockburn
- announced that he would return to play a third season for Illinois. The Illini went on to claim a share of the Big Ten Conference title.
July 16, 2021: Former Illini star defensive end Bobby Roundtree
- , who suffered a severe spinal cord injury in a swimming accident two years ago, died at the age of 23.
Illini birthdaysSunday:
- Camden Janik, baseball (21)
Monday:
- Bill Kleckner, football (70)
Tuesday:
- Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (36)
Wednesday:
- Peter Bouton, tennis (60)
Thursday:
- Steve Hull, football (33)
Friday:
- Isaiah Adams, football (23)
Saturday:
- Charlie Weber, football (66)