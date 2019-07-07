Happy 22nd birthday to Illini men’s basketball senior-to-be Kipper Nichols. For the majority of his college career, the former Cleveland St. Edward High School star has come off the bench (in 62 of the 85 games he’s appeared at Illinois). Over his first three seasons, he’s scoring seven points per game in an average appearance of just 17 minutes per game. Nichols has scored in double figures 25 times.
Headlining his finest single games is a 31-point performance against Iowa in the first round at the 2018 Big Ten tournament at Madison Square Garden. That set an Illini individual record in Big Ten tournament play. Nichols’ second-best game was a 27-point outburst versus sixth-ranked Michigan State at State Farm Center in 2018.
His statistics slipped a bit last season, primarily because of reduced playing time. Nichols began the first five games of the Big Ten season averaging 27.5 minutes, but was in the remaining 15 regular-season conference games an average of just 12.7 minutes.
Here’s a look at Kipper Nichols’ top Illini scoring efforts heading into the 2019-2020 season:
Feb. 28, 2018
Nichols went 10 of 18 from the field and made all six free throws en route to 31 points during a 96-87 loss to Iowa at the Big Ten tournament in New York City.
Jan. 22, 2018
Nichols scored 27 points and went 9 of 14 from the field in an 87-74 home loss to Michigan State.
Jan. 30, 2018
Nichols compiled 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 4 of 4 at the free-throw line in a 91-60 home win against Rutgers.
Dec. 5, 2018
Nichols went 6 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 3 from three-point range, for 18 points in a 77-67 loss to Ohio State at the United Center in Chicago.
Feb. 2, 2019
Nichols only missed one of his eight shots and dropped in 18 points during a 71-64 home win against Nebraska.
Jan. 6, 2018
Nichols contributed 17 points during a 79-69 loss at Michigan.
Nov. 19, 2017
Nichols finished with a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) in a 91-74 home win against Marshall.
Feb. 4, 2017
Nichols went 6 of 8 from the field and made all three of his three-point attempts while scoring 16 points during a 68-59 home loss to Minnesota.
Nov. 17, 2017
Nichols was 6 of 11 from the field and scored 16 points in an 82-73 home win against DePaul.
Feb. 14, 2018
Nichols compiled 16 points in a 78-68 home loss to Indiana.
