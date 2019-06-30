After 29 years of a primarily distinguished career as head coach of the Illini football program, Bob Zuppke retired under pressure from alumni in November of 1941. Zup was provided with an eight-month severance of $6,000 (equivalent to $92,000 today), then received a $4,000 retirement ($61,000 today) thereafter.
Shortly after his announcement, he declined job offers from Camp Grant and Grand Rapids University, and was also approached by Yale. He did, however, accept an offer from the Chicago Tribune’s Arch Ward to coach the College All-Stars against the Chicago Bears in August 1942.
According to author Maynard Brichford’s 2008 book “Bob Zuppke: The Life and Football Legacy of the Illinois Coach,” the former Illini mentor nearly every morning from 1943 on wrote to former UI players who were fighting in World War II. Later in 1945, he served as a volunteer coach at the University of Havana in Cuba and made pencil sketches that he later turned into work as an oil painter. Occasionally, Zup fished in the Atlantic and Caribbean Oceans from the yacht of one of his former players at Oak Park High School, famed author Ernest Hemingway.
An assortment of health issues, including prostate cancer, a coronary condition and high blood pressure, plagued Zuppke in his latter years and his appearances at honors ceremonies and player reunions became much less frequent. In 1949, Illinois honored the “Dutch Master” at a testimonial dinner to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Memorial Stadium. A group of 1924 of Illini stars — Red Grange, Earl Britton, Harry Hall and Wally McIlwain — reminisced about that famous game against Michigan a quarter of a century earlier.
Honors lauding his coaching achievement were bestowed upon Zuppke in 1950 (Helms College Football Hall of Fame), 1951 (National Football Foundation Hall of Fame) and 1955 (Amos Alonzo Stagg Award from the American Football Coaches Association).
In December 1955, Zuppke suffered a major stroke, but married his longtime housekeeper, Leona Ray, nine months later. In December of 1957, he died at the age of 78. Come the spring of 1958, Zup’s ashes were buried at Champaign’s Roselawn Cemetery, adjacent to the grave of the man who originally hired him, George Huff. Zuppke’s fortune of more than $400,000 was left to his wife, nieces and nephews, various charities and the University of Illinois Foundation.
The playing field at Memorial Stadium was named Zuppke Field in 1966.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Amer Delic, tennis (37)
Monday: Allison McGrath, track & field (20)
Tuesday: Matt Cushing, football (44)
Wednesday: Casey Burden, golf
Thursday: Michael Hoomanawanui, football (31)
Friday: Brandon Lloyd, football/track & field (38)
Saturday: Ray Hairston, football (56)
