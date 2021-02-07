Celebrating his 27th birthday on Super Bowl Sunday is former Illini football star Justin Hardee. Primarily playing wide receiver throughout his collegiate career at Illinois, Hardee now is a standout special teams player for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.
Recruited by Tim Beckman’s staff out of Cleveland’s Glenville High School, Hardee played a total of 49 games for the Illini in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016. He had 72 catches for a total of 841 yards, twice recording games of more than 100 receiving yards. Hardee’s most memorable performance came as a senior against Northwestern when he had nine catches for 125 yards. He also stood out in the classroom his final season, winning Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Hardee earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois in December of 2014, majoring in communications. He later achieved a pair of master’s degrees, one in sports management and one in education.
The Houston Texans signed Hardee to a free agent contract in May 2017, then he caught on with New Orleans’ practice squad in early September of that same year. Sixteen days later, he was promoted to the Saints’ active roster. In Week 9 of his rookie season, Hardee won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors when he blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.
Hardee played in all 16 of his team’s games each of the next two seasons, then re-signed with New Orleans in March 2020. A groin injury last November sidelined him for five weeks, but he got back into action in time for New Orleans’ playoff run. The Saints beat the Chicago Bears in the Wild-Card game, but fell to the Super Bowl bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional playoffs.
Last June, Hardee put his U of I degrees to work by opening a Papa John’s Pizza franchise on Tulane Avenue in New Orleans’ burgeoning medical district. He also has established a charity organization called the Hardee Cares Foundation. It supports Sarcoidosis awareness, honoring his mother who passed away from the disease.
Illini birthdays
Sunday: Bobby Roundtree, football (23)
Monday: Owen Carney, Jr., football (22)
Tuesday: Greg Turner, football (55)
Wednesday: Jasmine Berry, track & field
Thursday: Terry Hite, volleyball coach
Friday: Michelle Bartsch, volleyball
Saturday: Sade’ Hargrove, track & field
