Celebrating his 60th birthday on Wednesday is retiring Illinois associate athletic director Kent Brown, the longest-serving sports information director in University of Illinois history. He’s expected to step away from full-time duty in June, but continue in a limited number of duties for the near future.
The Hammond native has led UI’s athletics communications office for the past 23 years and 32 years altogether. Brown also served as SID at Kansas State for four years.
Among the Illini highlights he’s experienced are 17 postseason football bowl games and a pair of men’s basketball Final Fours.
On a variety of subjects, we asked Brown to “finish the sentence” on several subjects. Here are his responses:
From the very first time I saw him/her in practice, the athlete that I knew was going to be an Illini superstar was ... for the position he played, Simeon Rice
- was just a different kind of athlete. I haven’t seen anyone his size move and run like Simeon did. He immediately stood out.
The Illini athlete that could have been fantastic in a sport other than his or her own was ... even though she only played one year (1992-93) for the Illini, Robbyn Preacely
- was the best athlete I’ve seen wear an Illinois women’s basketball uniform. She probably could have been a world-class jumper (high or long) for the track and field team.
An Illini women’s athlete that I think could have contributed significantly to an Illini men’s team was … Renee Heiken Slone
- could play golf with anyone in her prime.
In my opinion, the former Illini athlete who went on to have the greatest impact in professional sports was ... George Halas. Red Grange
- may have been the biggest superstar, but Halas’ impact over 60 years is indisputable.
The four Illini legends with whom I wish I could have had a conversation over dinner were ... Red Grange, Bob Zuppke, George Huff and Frosty Peters
- .
Because of his or her success in later life, the former Illini athlete that I enjoy bragging about is ... Astronaut Col. Mike Hopkins
- . He had a dream as a young boy about becoming an astronaut and lived it while serving two tours on the International Space Station. He was an incredible student while serving as a team leader for the football team at Illinois and has remained loyal and connected all these years later.
The individual that exuded Illini Spirit as much as anyone was ... current Illini kicker Caleb Griffin
- exudes that as much as anyone I’ve been around. He knows just about everyone from each sport, attends almost all home events and even travels to road events. He’s got an incredible personality that allows him to relate to just about everyone.
The most impressive coaching timeout strategy that ultimately resulted in an Illini victory was ... John Groce‘s play that got Tyler Griffey
- a layup to beat No. 1 Indiana in 2013. As soon as I saw Griffey break from the arc toward the basket, I threw my hands in the air as I knew he was going to be wide open.
In a fantasy matchup between the Illini basketball teams of 1988-89 and 2004-05, the man-on-man matchup I’d most enjoy watching is ... Nick Anderson vs. Deron Williams
- .
The Illini football road victory that stands above all others is ... beating No. 1 Ohio State in 2007. An amazing final drive led by Juice Williams
- clinched it.
The Illini basketball road victory that’s most memorable for me is ... Nick Anderson
- ‘s buzzer-beater at Indiana in 1989. It was a surreal finish between two great teams.
The single Illini defeat that stayed with me the longest was ...
- the Final Four loss to Michigan in 1989. The Flyin’ Illini were clearly the nation’s best team.
My most hectic week as Illinois’ SID was ...
- starting with the postgame of 2005 Regional Final comeback against Arizona through the national championship game.
The most challenging media request I was asked to fulfill and ultimately succeeded in doing so was ... working with Michael Jordan and his PR person on a story with his son, Jeffrey. The NBC Today Show and Matt Lauer
- were all on campus. Getting Michael to drive to Champaign on a summer day was not a simple process.
Among members of the media, the person who had more charisma than any other was ... we’ve had some incredibly charismatic media cover us over the decades including Keith Jackson, Frank Gifford, Billy Packer, Al McGuire, Dick Vitale, Brent Musburger, Doris Burke and Jim Nantz. My favorite, though, is Bill Raftery
- . No one tells stories and engages with everyone around him like Raf. I spent several postgame celebrations with him at the Tumble Inn back in the day.
The moment when I knew that I was going to be a lifelong Cubs fan was ...
- there was never really an option offered by my family. The Cubs were from Illinois, the other team anyone cared about by people around me was from Missouri, an entirely different state. That was my five-year-old logic and I’ve never considered changing.
The next technology “Big Thing” coming in athletics public relations is ...
- artificial intelligence. We’ve already begun seeing AI writing press releases and recaps.
Illini BirthdaysSunday: Tyson Bull, gymnastics (30)
Monday: Dominic Borgialli, baseball (66)
Tuesday: Josh Ferguson, football (30)
Wednesday: Henry Boyer, football (19)
Thursday: Mike Koon, administrator/broadcaster (52)
Friday: Brad Matten, swimming & diving (75)
Saturday: Ty Douthard, football (50)