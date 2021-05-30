Turning 45 on Sunday is former Illini basketball star Kevin Turner. Averaging 21 points per game as a senior at Simeon High School, the 6-foot-3 guard chose Lou Henson‘s program over Eastern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Indiana State.
When Lon Kruger replaced Henson following the 1995-96 season, Turner admitted that the coaching change was “like a fresh start” for him.
“Lou Henson was a great coach, but Lon Kruger was more of a guards coach,” Turner said. “He suited my game more, and that’s why I had more success under Coach Kruger. I was excited from the first day he was hired.”
As a junior in Kruger’s first season (1996-97), Turner started 20 of 32 games and averaged 10.1 points per game.
His biggest highlight came as a senior in 1997-98 when he was one of five seniors in the starting lineup that shared the Big Ten title.
“You probably won’t see that again in this era of basketball because some of the kids are only staying for a year or transferring,” Turner said.
Of Illinois’ five starters — Turner and Matt Heldman in the backcourt, Jerry Hester and Brian Johnson at the two forward sports, and Jerry Gee at center — they started all but one game in the 1997-98 seaosn and scored nearly 85 percent of the team’s points.
Turner led the way by averaging a team-best 17.7 points per game, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals. He was rewarded at the end of the campaign when he was selected as Illinois’ co-MVP and as a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
He is now an iron worker in Chicago and has three kids, ages 14, 12 and two.
Other Turner observations➜ On his career-best 35-point performance against Indiana in the 1998 Big Ten opener: “The game before that I had scored 32 against UCLA. Personally, I never thought that I would be able to play as well as I did. It was a great experience … a great feeling.”
➜ On Illinois’ Feb. 12 victory against No. 13 Michigan State: “That Michigan State game was a big one for us. It was always exciting to beat them. We had blown the game earlier in the season at their place, but that night we were just locked in and focused. Coach Kruger and his coaches had a great game plan, both offensively and defensively”
➜ On UI’s senior-night victory against Iowa: “Playing our last game at home was very emotional. We didn’t know what was going to happen next in our career or life in general. In a quick moment, the whole four years went by so fast. It just seemed like we were freshmen one day and then we were ending our career. Our senior class was there together for the entire time, so it was very emotional.”
➜ On regular-season finale at Indiana: “When the first half ended, I remember Bobby Knight going the opposite way from his locker room. He (purposely) walked across the court to bump into Teddy Valentine. But we stayed focused and locked in. Coach Kruger and the other coaches stayed on top of us and told us not to let that detract us from what we were there to do. That was a big win for us.”
➜ On Jerry Hester: “Him coming back for a fifth season was definitely a plus for us. Jerry was one of those guys who would push you in practice. With his size and length as a guard, he made us better. He was a great all-around teammate, on and off the court.”
➜ On Jerry Gee: “Jerry may not have been that big in height, but he was an ox. He was one of the strongest players in the Big Ten. That year, every piece we had just molded together. Everyone contributed and everyone played a role. “
➜ On Brian Johnson: “B.J. pushed all of us. It didn’t matter who you were. B.J. would challenge you. If you didn’t work, he would play in place of you. He did all of the little things — rebounded, set screens, drew offensive charges. He was a big part of our success that year.”
➜ On Matt Heldman: “Matt was tough and gritty; he wouldn’t back down to anyone. He was the glue for our team. He ended up playing full-time point guard our senior year and handled that so well. Matt did everything that he was supposed to do. We were roommates on the road our freshman year. It was heartbreaking to hear what happened to him.”
On winning Big Ten title: “I still talk about that championship today. All of us are very proud of that. We weren’t expected to end up as champions, so that meant a lot to us.”
