Happy 42nd birthday Sunday to former Illinois quarterback Kurt Kittner.
Last season, the Schaumburg native returned with his teammates to the University of Illinois campus to celebrate the 2001 Big Ten champions’ 20th anniversary. That team rebounded from a disappointing 5-6 record in 2000 to post a 10-2 record and No. 12 final national ranking.
Kittner’s performance in his senior season in 2001 included a record 27 touchdown passes, and it is considered by historians to be one of the greatest of all time.
Career-wise, Kittner still ranks first in the Illini football record book for pass attempts (1,264), second in passing yardage (8,722) and third in completions (682).
The NCAA passing efficiency formula is somewhat complicated, with four different components considered: a) completion percentage multiplied by 100; b) yards per attempt multiplied by 8.4; c) touchdowns per attempt multiplied by 330; and d) interceptions per attempt times minus 200. The four components are then added.
The career passing efficiency record is held by Boise State’s Ryan Dinwiddie, who compiled a mark of 168.9 between 2000 and 2003. Tony Eason (1981-82) holds that distinction among all-time Illini quarterbacks at 133.8.
Career Passing Efficiency for Illini QuarterbacksRk., Player Efficiency Years
1. Tony Eason 133.8 1981-82
2. Jack Trudeau 130.4 1981-85
3. Nathan Scheelhaase 130.2 2010-13
4. Jason Verduzco 130.0 1989-92
5. Jon Beutjer 126.8 2002-04
6. Kurt Kittner 124.8 1998-2001
7. Jeff George 122.8 1988-89
8. Brandon Peters 122.7 2019-21
9. Reilly O’Toole 122.1 2011-14
10. Juice Williams 121.1 2006-09
