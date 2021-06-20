A former football and wrestling letterwinner, University of Illinois athlete and graduate Louis Muegge gained his greatest fame as a successful high school in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Born 117 years ago today in Medford, Wis., Muegge was the son of an Evangelical Lutheran minister named Julius Muegge.
Consequently, he spent his childhood in several sites around the Midwest, including Holland, Iowa, and Lena. Louis was a star athlete at Sparta Township High School.
As a sophomore for Coach Bob Zuppke’s 1925 Illini, Muegge played guard and tackle, opening running paths for senior running back Red Grange. He was injured as a junior, but returned in 1927 for his senior year, a season that saw Illinois capture both the Big Ten and national championships.
Muegge studied in UI’s unique physical education and athletic coaching school, a curriculum established by athletic director George Huff. He was a member of Illinois’ 1928 class.
Muegge was immediately offered the coaching job at Cape Girardeau’s Central High School, tutoring the Tigers for three seasons. His 1929 team was undefeated and unscored on. He departed Missouri to take a job in Pennsylvania for three years, but returned to the Cape and completed 21 more seasons.
Muegge eventually became the Tigers’ basketball coach, as well, qualifying seven time for the state tournament, winning third place in 1942 and the state title in 1954.
He wound up his prep hoops career with a record of 361 victories and 144 losses. Muegge also coached baseball, winning six conference titles and taking first in state play once.
A heart attack claimed Muegge’s life in 1955 at the age of 51. His pallbearers were members of his ’54 Cape Girardeau basketball state champs.
Upon his death, a St. Louis Globe-Democrat tribute called Muegge “one of the finest men in the business.”
“Lou Muegge had the respect and the friendship of every coach and every official with whom he came in contact,” the story read. “His teams, in their performance, not only were always excellent and well coached but showed the good sportsmanship that only a Lou Muegge could teach.”
Lou Muegge Field at Cape Girardeau’s Junior High School is named in his honor.
