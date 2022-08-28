Since 1903, when the Teddy Roosevelt administration ruled the White House, University of Illinois football teams have been traveling across the eastern border of its state to play in Bloomington, Ind.
This Friday night marks the Illini football’s 30th trip to southwestern Indiana, and they’ll aim to break an all-time 14-14-1 tie in games played at IU’s campus.
Since 1960, when IU’s Memorial Stadium first opened, Illinois has claimed 10 victories in 21 meetings with the Hoosiers. Illinois won a neutral-site game over Indiana in 1984 at the Hoosier Dome.
Highlights of Illinois’ previous wins at Indiana’s Memorial Stadium:Oct. 15, 1966: In Illinois’ first-ever game at IU’s then six-year-old facility, two touchdown catches by John Wright and two interceptions by defensive back Phil Knell
- led the Illini over the Hoosiers, 24-10.
Nov. 6, 1971: Coach Bob Blackman
- ’s Illini wiped out a 21-7 deficit by scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter, including a gutsy, game-winning two-point conversion with four minutes to go.
Sept. 15, 1973: Illinois spoiled Lee Corso’s debut as Indiana’s coach, topping the Hoosiers 28-14 in the season opener. Illini running backs Eddie Jenkins and Steve Green
- scored two touchdowns apiece.
Nov. 13, 1982: UI’s 48-7 victory at Bloomington improved its record to 7-4 and earned the Illini an invitation to play in the Liberty Bowl. Tony Eason threw TD passes to Oliver Williams, Mike Martin and Mitchell Brookins
- on Illinois’ first three possessions provided the Orange and Blue with an early lead.
Nov. 15, 1986: An 11-play, 57-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, piloted by QB Brian Menkhausen
- , helped Illinois rally for a 21-16 win against the favored Hoosiers. Three big plays by Illini defenders in the final minute gave UI its sixth consecutive victory over the Hoosiers.
Nov. 17, 1990: Illini cornerback Chris Green stripped the football from the grasp of Hoosier QB Chris Dyer just as Dyer was about to cross into the end zone with a game-tying TD, salvaging Illinois’ 24-10 victory over Indiana. Offensively, Howard Griffith tied Red Grange
- ’s career touchdowns record. The Illini would go on to tie for the Big Ten title.
Oct. 7, 1995: Strong individual efforts by quarterback Scott Weaver (two touchdown passes) and linebacker Kevin Hardy
- (three quarterback sacks) guided Illinois past host Indiana 17-10.
Oct. 13, 2001: Illinois’ eventual Big Ten champions improved their record to 5-1 with a 35-14 victory at Indiana. Illini running backs Rocky Harvey, Antoineo Harris and Carey Davis combined for 265 rushing yards while defenders successfully corralled Hoosier QB superstar Antwaan Randle El
- .
Sept. 22, 2007: Rashard Mendenhall
- rumbled for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns as Illinois ran past Indiana, 27-14. Defensively, Illini defenders recorded seven quarterback sacks, recovered three IU fumbles, and registered an interception.
Oct. 8, 2011: Quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase hooked up with wideout A.J. Jenkins for 182 yards and two touchdowns while defensive end Whitney Mercilus
- totaled three sacks and forced two fumbles in a 41-20 road victory at Indiana. The win game Illinois its first 6-0 start since 1951.
