Forty years ago Sunday — March 13, 1982 — at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Mich., Illinois athlete Mike Lehmann captured the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships title in the shot put, tossing the 16-pound spherical ball 67 feet, 7¾ inches. At that time, he joined long jumper Charlton Ehizuelen (1976 and 1977) as the only Illini athletes to accomplish an NCAA indoor individual championship.
The 6-1, 265-pound Lehmann’s primary competition that day was Ohio State superstar Kevin Akins, who stood 6-5 and tipped the scale at 350 pounds. Still, Lehmann was convinced that he could win, primarily because of how he’d been performing in his preparation.
“In practice that week or two before, I was throwing ridiculous distances,” he said, “so my confidence was high.”
At the Silverdome, he added psychological warfare to his repertoire to try to gain an advantage.
“I was prancing around, hooting and hollering, and getting myself psychologically prepared for the upcoming throws,” Lehmann said. “Kevin may have been intimidated a bit by what I was doing. In the heat of the moment, you’re trying to do anything and everything just to get ahead. Basically, it really all came down to technique.”
As a youngster, Lehmann was an aspiring football player at Oak Lawn Community High School, despite the fact that as a freshman he was only 5-7 and 135 pounds.
“After football season was over, my buddies and I wanted to get ourselves bigger, so we got involved with track and field and coach George Dunn’s weight-lifting program,” Lehmann said.
A broken wrist in the first game of his sophomore season ended his football career, so he decided to turn his full attention to becoming a shot putter.
“I remember I threw the shot 33 feet as a freshman,” he said. “Then I gained another 30 pounds as a sophomore and my throw distances kept increasing. By my junior year, things finally started happening. I was determined to work hard and keep getting stronger every year.”
Lehmann placed fourth in the state as a junior but was just an inch and a quarter short of the title winner. By his senior year, he had grown to 6-1 and 200 pounds.
“I was working like a psychopath, but I never thought much about it because that’s just how my parents brought us up,” Lehmann said. “There are always going to be people out there who are more talented, but if they don’t want to work as hard, they may not achieve the goals that they want. I used that work ethic to my advantage.”
West Point recruited him initially, then Kentucky. Shortly after he returned from his recruiting visit to Lexington, Ky., Lehmann got a call from Illini coach Gary Wieneke.
“My father absolutely loved Gary Wieneke, so we went down to Champaign for a visit,” he said. “Kentucky was offering a full ride and Illinois not so much, but my father finally convinced me about the advantages that Illinois offered.”
Lehmann excelled at Illinois in track and field, even though he didn’t have a mentor who specialized in throwing weights. He credits his former high school coach, now 91, for his success.
“Thankfully, Coach Dunn had given me the knowledge to put my own pre-season training program together,” Lehmann said.
Four decades after his last collegiate competition, Lehmann continues to be on top of Illinois’ shot put records list, both indoors (69-23/4) and outdoors (68-4½). Number two on both Illini ledgers is his younger brother, Jeff. Post collegiately, Mike eventually eclipsed the magic 70-foot mark.
Lehmann earned his degree in engineering at Illinois but discovered that “it wasn’t my cup of tea.” He eventually took a job at Chicago’s Mercantile Exchange.
“I discovered that I like the financial side of things because I’ve always been a person who’s enjoyed numbers,” he said.
Lehmann returned to Champaign-Urbana about 35 years ago and established his own investment and insurance company, LaSalle St. Securities, LLC, in the late 1990s.
His family includes his wife of 35 years, Cheryl, three sons and a daughter. All of Lehmann’s children — Christopher, Courtney, Blake and Clayton — attended Champaign Central High School and several of them competed in collegiate athletics. Courtney is now the head coach for girls’ and boys’ swimming at Centennial High and her father serves as her assistant in charge of weightlifting.
