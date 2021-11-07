Happy 31st birthday on Monday to former Illini quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase. He’s often overlooked when examining Illinois’ most proficient QBs, but the signal caller from Rockhurst High School in Kansas City measures up well in comparison to the others who preceded him. For example ...
Following his senior season in 2013, only Jack Trudeau (8,725 yards) and Kurt Kittner
- (8,722) compiled more passing yards than Scheelhaase’s 8,568 from 2010-13.
- Only Trudeau completed more passes during his career than Scheelhaase (797 to 775) and only Trudeau had a better career completion percentage (64.0 percent to 62.96 percent).
- In terms of career touchdown passes, only Kittner (70) and
Juice Williams
- (56) connected more frequently on scoring plays than Scheelhaase (55).
- Scheelhaase finished his Illini career No. 1 in total offensive yardage with 10,634, 40 more yards than Williams. When his eligibility expired after the 2013 campaign, his total ranked seventh best in Big Ten history. He is one of only two Big Ten players in history to pass for more than 8,000 yards and rush for more than 2,000 yards.
- Scheelhaase exceeded 300 yards passing on six occasions, including bests of 450 yards (vs. Indiana) and 416 yards (vs. SIU).
- As a running quarterback, Scheelhaase rushed for a four-year total of 2,066 yards, second only to Williams’ 2,557 yards. His 868 yards rushing as a freshman in 2010 still tops the all-time single-season Illini list among QBs.
- A four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Scheelhaase is the only quarterback in UI history to lead the Illini to bowl victories in back-to-back seasons. He won the Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor in 2014, joining only
Peter Freund
- (1989) among Illini QBs to earn the prestigious award for proficiency in athletics and academics.
In 2021, Scheelhaase is wrapping up his fourth season on Iowa State’s football coaching staff. He tutors Cyclone running backs and wide receivers. Iowa State appears to be set to appear in its fourth consecutive bowl game with Scheelhaase on the staff.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Jamison Hawthorne, tennis (49)
Monday: Rob Majoy, football (45)
Tuesday: Sipha Montsi, tennis (22)
Wednesday: Ivory Crawford, basketball
Thursday: Kelsey O’Neal Anderson, golf
Friday: Adam Tirapelle, wrestling (44)
Saturday: Sam Mays, football (25)