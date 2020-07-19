Born on this date in 1906 was Fighting Illini wrestling’s first-ever All-American, heavyweight Ralph Webster.
A three-time letter winner from 1926-28 for coach Paul Prehn, the Raccoon, Ind., native helped Illinois win three consecutive Big Ten championships. Webster’s Illini teams won 17 of their 19 dual meet matches during those seasons.
Though Webster never won an individual conference title, he accomplished his greatest singular fame at the first NCAA Championships in 1928, hosted in Ames, Iowa. After pinning Ralph Freese of Kansas in the semifinal match, he was pitted against Oklahoma State’s Earl McCready. Unfortunately for Webster, McCready won by fall in just 19 seconds.
Webster majored in athletic coaching at the University of Illinois, then became a lifetime employee of the Columbus (Ohio) Board of Education. Initially, he was a teacher and multi-sport coach at Columbus East High School.
His greatest athlete at East High was Ohio State Buckeyes Hall of Famer Bill Willis, who Webster originally suggested to play for coach Ray Eliot at Illinois. Unfortunately, OSU coach Paul Brown intervened and the rest, as they say, is Buckeye history.
Webster moved onto become the longtime athletics director of Columbus Walnut Ridge High School, retiring in 1974. He was inducted into the Ohio Coaches Hall of Fame in 1992.
Webster died on Feb. 28, 1976, in Bexley, Ohio.
Illini birthdays
Sunday: Zeke Clark, tennis (22)
Monday: Briana Driver, track and field (23)
Tuesday: Dre Brown, football (23)
Wednesday: Perry Range, basketball (60)
Thursday: Will Krug, baseball (28)
Friday: Ali Bastianelli, volleyball (23)
Saturday: Jenna Smith, basketball