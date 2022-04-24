Eighty-five years ago today — April 18, 1937 — Illinois right-hander Ray Poat, a sophomore from Chicago’s Lindblom High School permitted only 28 Ohio State Buckeyes to bat in a nine-inning, 10-strikeout, 3-1 Illinois victory.
Three days later, he turned in another spectacular performance against the University of Chicago, striking out a dozen Maroon batters and allowing just two hits in a 7-0 Illini win.
In his only full season with Coach Wally Roettger’s Illini varsity squad, Poat posted a perfect 9-0 record, racking up 69 strikeouts against only 12 walks in nearly 76 innings on the mound. Though he may have taken a back seat to teammate and future Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau in the newspaper clippings, it was the 6-foot-2 Poat who earned Big Ten Most Valuable Player honors for the conference champs.
Poat’s father — Joseph Vander Poaten — had emigrated from the The Netherlands shortly before Ray’s birth on Dec. 19, 1917. Upon his arrival at New York City’s Ellis Island, United States officials shortened the family name to Poat. The family eventually settled in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood where Ray became an acclaimed hurler for the Lindblom Eagles. Once he got to the University of Illinois, he pledged to the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and majored in chemical engineering.
In the early portion of his junior year (1939), Poat had season-ending surgery for a chipped bone in his right elbow, ultimately marking the end of his collegiate career. Shortly after the end of the season, he got married, hastening his urgency to sign a contract with the Cleveland Indians organization.
After posting a 15-4 record with Leaksville-Draper-Spray of the Class D Bi-State League, Poat was promoted to the Cedar Rapids Raiders. There he went 29-14 during the next two seasons, prompting his call up to the Indians in 1942, where former Illini teammate Boudreau would be his manager.
Poat made his major-league debut on April 15, 1942, against the Detroit Tigers, but allowed four runs on eight hits in three innings. A week later, the Indians optioned him to Indianapolis of the American Association.
At Indy, he compiled a 15-8 record and was recalled to the big club in September. Facing the White Sox on September 8 at Comiskey Park — a stadium located just a few blocks away from his childhood home — Poat got his first win, tossing a 10-0 shutout in front of friends and family.
He stayed with the Indians in 1943 and ’44 but went just 6-13. Poat took a leave of absence from baseball in 1945 to help support the World War II effort, working as a chemist in a Chicago-based government facility.
He returned to pitch after the war, though at the minor-league level. Two fairly successful seasons got Poat an invitation to join manager Mel Ott’s New York Giants in August 1947. He finished the year with a 4-3 record and a 2.86 ERA and the Giants doubled his salary to $12,000. Poat pitched another season and a half for New York before being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in June of 1949.
Another trip to the minors prompted Poat to end his baseball career at the age of 32 and he moved his family back to the Chicago area where he began a chemistry career with the Corn Products Refinery in Argo.
In portions of six big league seasons from 1942-49, Poat had a record of 22 wins and 30 losses in 116 appearances, striking out 178 batters in 400 innings.
He passed away in April of 1990 at the age of 72 and is buried in Oak Lawn.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Mike Johnson, football (60)
Monday: Sean Mulligan, baseball (52)
Tuesday: George Montgomery, basketball (60)
Wednesday: Dave Wilson, football (63)
Thursday: Ron Zook, football coach (68)
Friday: Gavin Schmitt, baseball (19)
Saturday: Brandon Paul, basketball (31)