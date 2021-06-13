Today marks the 116th anniversary of the birth of the man known as “Mr. Illini”— Ray Eliot.
The only child of emigrants Adolph and Anna Nusspickel, Ray was born on June 13, 1905, in a home on West 99th Street in New York City. He was his family’s first member to be born in United States. When Ray was only six, his father died, so he and his mother moved to a small town outside of Boston where “Annie” cleaned homes, including that of Adolph Zukor, the president of Paramount Pictures.
Fenway Park was just a trolley ride from Brighton, so young Ray often frequented Red Sox baseball games, further encouraging his career as an athlete. Football also became one of young Nusspickle’s favorite sports.
He eventually attended a preparatory school in Maine, starring on the athletic fields and serving as president for his junior and senior class.
As the fame of Red Grange spread Eastward, the then 23-year-old Nusspickel became mesmerized about this faraway university in Illinois. Upon his acceptance, he hitched rides all the way to Champaign-Urbana, arriving with his canvas-covered cardboard suitcase and $6.83 in his pocket.
Nusspickel soon found housing in the attic of a house on the corner of Fourth and Green Streets in Urbana. To pay his rent, he worked the breakfast and dinner shifts as a nearby restaurant, attended classes from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., then went to football or baseball practice. During Nusspickle’s senior year, he earned his way by helping with the upkeep of UI’s athletic fields.
After lettering twice for Bob Zuppke in football and once for Carl Lundgren in baseball, Nusspickel began his coaching career at Illinois College.
In 1937, following five years in Jacksonville, Zuppke hired the newly named Ray Eliot as an Illini assistant. By that time, Zuppke’s success at Illinois had waned, primarily because he refused to recruit or give scholarships.
When Zuppke begrudgingly resigned after the 1941 season, Illini players banded together and encouraged athletic director Doug Mills to hire Eliot. The 35-year-old coach signed a one-year contract for $6,000. From 1942 through 1959, Eliot’s Illini went on to win three Big Ten titles (1946, 1951 and 1953) and a national championship (1951).
Eliot died in 1980 at the age of 74. Doug Cartland, Ray Eliot’s grandson, penned his grandfather’s biography in 1995. It was entitled “The Spirit and Legend of Mr. Illini”.
Earlier this week, Cartland responded to numerous questions about his hero’s life.
About being the grandson of “Mr. Illini:”
- “Legacy is an interesting thing. One of the best things an adult can leave a child with is their name. My grandfather has such a respected name, not just in Champaign but across the Midwest. People would light up after finding out that he was my grandfather, and that gave me the greatest feeling in the world. My reputation is linked to his reputation. If he’d left us nothing other than his good name — the gregarious, honest, kind and helpful person he was — that would be enough.”
On what he remembers most about his grandfather:
- “I’ll remember his blazing energy and the tremendous positivity that he had. He understood the value of family. His dad died when he was very young, so he grew up as an only child with a single mom. He was really dedicated to his family. There wasn’t a single thing he wouldn’t do for us. In writing the book, I traveled around the state and throughout the Midwest and met 30 or 40 of his former players. He would bend over backwards to do things for his players. Some of these guys would be in tears when they were describing about how much they respected him. When you had a relationship with Ray Eliot, he was just simply the most loyal human being. If you did right by him, he would do right for you forever.”
On Ray legally changing his name from Eliot to Nusspickel in 1933:
- “His given name was Ray Eliot Nusspickel. When my mother — his daughter (Jane) — was born, he said, ‘I’m not going to make Jane grow up with that last name.’ He became Ray Eliot just as he was moving to Champaign (to become Bob Zuppke’s assistant coach).”
About Ray Eliot’s famous speech, entitled “The Proper State of Mind:”
- “I’ve heard it so many times I’ve almost memorized it. My kids — Ray’s great grandkids —almost know it by heart. He was a great speaker in the sense that he filled his heart and poured it out to you. That record is loaded with his deep, heartfelt passion. It just grips you. I saw him speak to 20 people in a sit-down with a group and I saw him speak to thousands. Their reaction was always the same.”
About Ray’s relationship with Red Grange:
- “My grandfather grew up in Brighton, Mass., and attended Kent’s Hill preparatory school in Maine. As the headlines of Red Grange and Bob Zuppke came East, that got him interested in attending the University of Illinois. My grandfather and Red eventually became very good friends. At the time of (Ray’s) funeral, Red said, ‘More people will miss Ray Eliot than any other person that ever served the University of Illinois.’”
