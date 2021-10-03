The record books of the University of Illinois and the University Wisconsin do not agree with what their all-time series record is against the other, and it all dates back to how each school interpreted the result — or non-result — of what was supposed to be their very first meeting in 1892.
In a story from Nov. 4, 1892, the Champaign Daily Gazette reported that UI team manager Frank Arms received a telegram from the Madison team, saying that it would be impossible for them to keep their engagement on Nov. 1.
The telegram explained that all but three of the Badger players “were so maimed and injured” that they would be unable to field a team for the game in Champaign. Upon reading the message, manager Arms immediately communicated with officials from Chicago’s Englewood High School and arranged a substitute contest for Saturday, Nov. 5, ultimately won by the Illini, 38-0.
So, one team not showing up constitutes a forfeit … right? The 2021 Illinois media guide regards that 1892 game as a victory over the Badgers.
Wisconsin’s record book, on the other hand, chooses to not even mention that there was a result against Illinois 129 years ago. UW claims that it has an all-time series record of 43-37-7. Illinois insists that it has 38 victories against the Badgers.
Other things you never knew — or may have forgotten — about Illinois’ football series against Wisconsin:
Oct. 26, 1895: The very first time that the two schools actually battled on the field ended in a 10-10 deadlock at Madison. First-year Coach George Huff
- ‘s Illini players were thrilled to return home with a tie against the previously-undefeated Badgers. Said the Daily Gazette story, “The Illinois boys feel confident that, had it not been for the slugging and the injuries resulting there from, they could have carried off an undisputed victory. However, to have tied the Wisconsin team on its own grounds is accepted among football people as a substantial victory. This is a handsome result, at any rate, and gives cause for rejoicing among the boys.”
Oct. 26, 1907:
- Illinois drastically cut back the number of games it played in 1907 (five), due primarily to the high rate of injuries that were occurring in football. In Game 2 that season, Illinois registered its first-ever victory over the Badgers, a 15-4 decision at Madison.
- Legendary Illini coach
Bob Zuppke
- , a graduate of Wisconsin, had a winning record of 8-7-1 against his alma mater during his stint at Illinois from 1913-41. Zuppke was 4-0-1 in his first five battles against Wisconsin. When his 1919 Illini won the Big Ten and national championships with a 6-1 record, Wisconsin was the only school to beat Illinois.
- On Nov. 10, 1923, Wisconsin played Illinois in the second-ever game at Memorial Stadium. Sophomore
Red Grange‘s touchdown and teammate Earl Britton
- ‘s record-setting 75-yard punt helped the Illini defeat the Badgers 10-0. It was the only time Grange played against Wisconsin.
- Illinois and Wisconsin were the Big Ten’s kingpins in 1951. Their battle in Madison was decided when Illini quarterback
Don Engels‘ long bomb in the final minutes bounced off the hands of intended receiver Steve Nosek and squarely into the outstretched arms of teammate Rex Smith. Johnny Karras
- scored UI’s winning touchdown and handed the Badgers what turned out to be their only loss of the season. Illinois wound up as the 1951 conference champ, then beat Stanford in the 1952 Rose Bowl.
- Coach
Mike White‘s Illini dominated Wisconsin, winning seven of eight games from 1981 through 1988. Perhaps UI’s greatest individual effort during that stretch came in 1981, when Illini quarterback Tony Eason completed 26 of 38 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns in a 23-21 victory. The most exciting finish during White’s years came via the foot of Mike Bass
- , when he connected on a game-winning 46-yard field goal in 1982.
- Current Illini coach
Bret Bielema
- lost only once against Illinois during his run from 2006 through 2012 as UW’s leader. That lone defeat came in 2007, when the Illini surprised his fifth-ranked Badgers 31-26, snapping Wisconsin’s 14-game winning streak. Said Bielema in his postgame press conference, “The guys in blue were pretty good.”
- Wisconsin has had its way with Illinois since 2003, posting 14 wins in 16 meetings. Of UI’s two victories, the most memorable came two seasons ago when
James McCourt
- ‘s 39-yard field goal sailed through the uprights as time expired.
