Most likely, the name Roger Taylor won’t register with University of Illinois basketball fans as being among the best who’ve worn the orange and blue.
Born 85 years ago today — Jan. 30, 1937 — Taylor captained the 1958-59 Illini, leading the team in scoring with 17.9 points per game. He averaged even more points in Big Ten play that season with 20.3 points per game, ranking 11th among conference players.
Coach Harry Combes recruited the six-foot guard from Park Forest’s Rich East High School to replace Bill Ridley and Paul Judson, immediately inserting Taylor into Illinois’ starting lineup. In each of Taylor’s first two seasons, he averaged 11.1 and 14.7 points per game against conference competition. The Associated Press and United Press International responded by according him honorable mention on the Big Ten all-star teams. He gained second-team All-Big Ten honors in ’58-59.
Taylor was the teammate of a multitude of Illini stars, including Don Ohl, Harv Schmidt, George BonSalle, Govoner Vaughn and Mannie Jackson, often setting them up with scoring opportunities.
During his three-year career, Taylor scored 20 points or more 11 times, topped by a 32-point effort against Michigan in 1959. In 63 career games, he tallied 866 points, averaging 13.7 points. Taylor was particularly adept as a free throw marksman, converting nearly 81 percent of his shots and 83 percent in Big Ten games.
The lifelong Chicagoland resident retired in 1997 following a long career with AT&T and passed away on Sept. 9, 2021, at the age of 84.
Top Illini Scorers in Big Ten Games (1950s decade)
Rk., Player Years PPG
1. John Kerr 1953-54 25.9
2. George BonSalle 1955-56 22.9
Rk., Player Years PPG
3. Don Ohl 1957-58 21.1
4. Roger Taylor 1958-59 20.3
5. Don Sunderlage 1950-51 18.8
6. Paul Judson 1954-55 18.1
7. Don Ohl 1956-57 17.8
8. Wally Osterkorn 1949-50 17.6
9. John Kerr 1952-53 16.9
10. John Kerr 1951-52 15.3
