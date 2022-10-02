Exactly 143 years ago Sunday — Oct. 2, 1879 — as an extension of an oratorical competition between Illinois Industrial University (University of Illinois) and Illinois College, the two institutions faced off on the baseball diamond for what history reveals was the university’s very first intercollegiate game.
Reported The Illini later that week, “The Jacksonville ball nine came to the oratorical contest and played our nine on the afternoon of October 2. The game was called at the end of the fifth inning when the score stood 5 to 12 in favor of our boys. We are sorry that you were so badly beaten, Jacksonville.”
The Illini were led by its catcher, Comma Boyd, who served as both the captain and manager of the first team.
Boyd was considered by his teammates as “the Babe Ruth of his time.” After graduating, he went on to become a successful farmer and a breeder of thoroughbred Hereford cattle in Sheffield. Illinois’ pitcher was W.T. Andrews. The remainder of UI’s first intercollegiate squad consisted of H.A. Nelson (1B), E.L. Kelso (2B), E.H. Swasey (SS), C.R. Huntley (3B), Harry Diffenbaugh (LF), T.E. McIlduff (CF), Morton Chase (RF), and Frank White (RF).
Baseball was actually played at the UI four years prior to that initial intercollegiate game in 1879. The Illini mentioned the game numerous times in its editions, including a report about the first contest to be played outside of the university. That occurred on Apr. 26, 1878 when “a number of boys took advantage of the excursion rates and went to Danville. A promiscuous nine was selected and a game was played against the Danville Club.” Danville scored seven runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and won by a score of 13 to 10.
In April of 1879, The Illini extended an invitation to other teams to play, writing “Our (baseball) boys are getting in trim. Let us hear from some of the neighboring colleges and we will try and give them a rub.”
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Trulon Henry, football (38)
Monday: Darrin Fletcher, baseball (56)
Tuesday: Lynn Stewart, football (79)
Wednesday: Tonya Williams, track & field
Thursday: Joey Okla, football (19)
Friday: Dave Lundstedt, baseball (70)
Saturday: Doug Laz, track & field (68)