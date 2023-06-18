Today’s Illini Legends, Lists and Lore poses this timely trivia question: which school won the first-ever men’s track and field team championship conducted by the National Collegiate Athletic Association?
The University of Illinois is the answer to this 102-year-old historical trivia stumper.
At Chicago’s Stagg Field, on an overcast June 18, 1921, Coach Harry Gill‘s Illini outscored runner-up Notre Dame by 31/2 points, despite the fact that none of Gill’s athletes captured any of the 15 individual events.
The Irish were one of two schools that had individuals win two events.
Probably the day’s greatest single event was in the two-mile run, in which Illinois’ Russell Wharton and Penn State’s John Romig waged a 91/2-minute battle.
Wharton remained on Romig’s heels until the last 200 yards and briefly overtook the Easterner, but Romig’s final sprint ultimately won the race. The Chicago Tribune reported that Wharton staggered and fell across the line and did not get back to his feet for several minutes.
Illini athletes collected valuable points from runner-up finishes, including junior Gordon McGinnis in the one-mile run, Dewey Alberts in the high jump and Harold Osborn in the broad jump (a second-place tie).
Two Illini picked up two-points apiece for their third-place efforts, including Phillip Donohoe in the 440-yard dash and John Weiss in the shot put.
Other top-five UI finishers included Henry Wallace (fourth, 220-yard low hurdles), Howard Yates (fourth, half-mile run), Donohoe (fifth, half-mile run), Alberts (fifth, broad jump) and Weiss (fifth, discus).
Gill’s Illini repeated as national champs in 1927, while Leo Johnson’s 1944, 1946 and 1947 teams all captured NCAA team titles.
1921 NCAA men’s track and field national meet team standings
1. Illinois, 201/4 points.
2. Notre Dame, 163/4.
3. Iowa, 14.
4. Washington, 121/4.
5. Wisconsin, 10.
6. Nebraska, 8.
7. Grinnell, 7.
T8. Northwestern, 6.
T8. Ohio State, 6.
Illini birthdaysSunday: Stacey Pirk Peterson, golf.
Monday: Jake Hansen, football (25).
Tuesday: Brandon Ngai, gymnastics (25).
Wednesday: Barry Houser, Marching Illini director.
Thursday: Jonathan Brown, football (31).
Friday: Sean Leland, baseball (27).
Saturday: Nate Hobbs, football (24).
