The Illinois men’s basketball team performs at the Big Ten Conference’s oldest arena Monday evening, playing against the Minnesota Golden Gophers for the 76th time in Williams Arena’s 95-year history.
Affectionately nicknamed “The Barn” by Minnesotans and its Big Ten brethren, basketball was first played at the ancient structure on Feb. 4, 1928, when the Gophers were beaten by Ohio State in double overtime.
Here’s more trivia about Williams Arena and Illini basketball’s appearances there:
- Dedicated in 1928 as the University of Minnesota Field House, it was constructed at a cost of $650,000. Including standing room, its original capacity was 16,000.
- The building was remodeled in 1950 and was divided into a hockey arena on one end and a basketball arena on the other. It was renamed that year in honor of longtime Gopher football coach
Henry Williams
- .
- Williams Arena hosted the 1951 NCAA Basketball Finals. Kentucky, coached by
Adolph Rupp
- , won the national title, defeating Kansas State in the championship game.
- Including nine home games this season, Minnesota has an all-time record of 860 victories and 335 losses at Williams, a .720 winning percentage.
- In Illinois’ first-ever game at The Barn (Feb. 11, 1929), Coach
Craig Ruby
- ’s Illini won, 35-32. UI led Minnesota at halftime, 18 to 4.
- Illini men’s basketball has an all-time record of 35 victories against 40 losses, but in the 21st century has won 14 of 19 games on the Gophers’ home court. Illinois won eight straight times from 2000 through 2008.
- Last season, on Jan. 4, 2022, Illinois rolled to a 76-53 win at Williams Arena.
Kofi Cockburn
- had 29 points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shots, two assists and two steals in the victory.
- The most points scored by an Illini player at Williams came on Feb. 26, 1966, when
Don Freeman tallied 35. That day, Freeman established Illini individual marks for single-season scoring (passing John Kerr) and for career scoring (passing Dave Downey
- ). Despite Freeman’s effort, Minnesota beat Illinois, 94-92.
- The best individual scoring performance by a Gopher player against Illinois at Williams Arena came on Feb. 7, 1970, when
Oliver Shannon accounted for 34 points. Tom Kondla
- had a 32-point effort against the Illini in Minneapolis in 1967.
- One of UI’s best individual efforts at Williams Arena came on Feb. 20, 2021, when
Ayo Dosunmu
- recorded a triple-double (19 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists).
- Three other impressive efforts at Minnesota came from
Trent Meacham (5 of 5 on three-point attempts on Feb. 12, 2008), Andy Kaufmann (10 of 10 on free throws on Feb. 10, 1991) and Trent Frazier
- (six steals on Feb. 20, 2021).
- Five of Illinois’ last seven Big Ten championship teams all won their games at Williams Arena. At the head of the list is the March 3, 2002, regular-season finale when Illinois rallied from four points down with 27 seconds remaining. A three-pointer from
Cory Bradford and a memorable driving layup by Frank Williams
- with 2.9 seconds remaining gave Illinois its second straight league title and its third in five seasons. Two of those Illini squads (1997-98 and 2004-05) didn’t play at Minnesota in those seasons.
Illini Birthdays
Saturday: Bob Scott, football (67)
Sunday: Doug Altenberger, basketball (59)
Monday: Ayo Dosunmu, basketball (23)
Tuesday: Greg Engel, football (52)
Wednesday: Casey Leonhardt, basketball
Thursday: Nick Anderson, basketball (55)
Friday: Ryan Walters, football coach (37)