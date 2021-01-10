It was the Brandon Paul show nine years ago today, Jan. 10, 2012, as the Fighting Illini basketball team defeated No. 5 Ohio State, 79-74.
Paul’s career-best performance began slowly, as he missed his first two shots and turned the ball over four times before hitting his first shot almost seven minutes into the game.
Around the nine-minute mark, Paul had his own 8-0 run, tallying Illinois’ final 17 points of the first half. In the second half, the Warren High School product scored 30 of UI’s 45 points, including the last 15 notched by the Illini.
Paul’s single-biggest dagger occurred with 40 seconds left, hitting an off-balance try to give Illinois a four-point lead. He ended with 43 points, the third-highest point total in school history.
By himself, Paul’s 43 points nearly matched the combined efforts by Ohio State’s Deshaun Thomas (23 points) and Jared Sullinger (21).
Other sports highlights for the Illini on this date:
Jan. 10, 1920: Chuck Carney
- scored 19 of Illinois’ 33 points in a two-point victory against Purdue at Urbana.
Jan. 10, 1925: Red Grange
- was announced as the winner of the Leonard M. Thomas Trophy, symbolic of college football’s most valuable player. Ten years later in 1935, New York’s Downtown Athletic Club awarded its first Heisman Trophy.
Jan. 10, 1942: Illinois’ Whiz Kids captured their sixth straight victory in an eventual 11-game winning streak, dispatching host Michigan, 44-40. Sophomores Gene Vance and Andy Phillip
- each contributed 12 points.
Jan. 10, 1949: Wally Osterkorn
- scored UI’s final four points to climax a 64-63 win at Ohio State. The Illini went on to capture the Big Ten title.
Jan. 10, 1955: Twelfth-ranked Illinois won at Purdue, 83-73, behind a 39-point combined scoring output from Bill Ridley (20 points) and Bill Altenberger
- (19).
Jan. 10, 1976: On his 44th birthday, Illinois coach Lou Henson
- claimed his first-ever Big Ten victory as Illinois defeated Northwestern at the Assembly Hall, 74-69.
Jan. 10, 1987: Ken Norman and Doug Altenberger
- each scored 23 points as Illinois improved its Big Ten record to 4-0 with a 76-69 win at Northwestern.
Jan. 10, 1995:
- On his 63rd birthday, Henson registered his 200th Big Ten victory, beating eventual Big Ten champion Purdue at West Lafayette, 62-58.
Jan. 10, 2004: In the first coaching battle between Purdue’s Gene Keady and his former Boilermaker assistant, Bruce Weber
- , No. 24 Purdue defeated No. 19 Illinois, 58-54.
Jan. 10, 2016: Illinois won its first Big Ten game of the year, topping No. 18 Purdue at the State Farm Center, 84-70. Malcolm Hill
- ’s 30 points led the Illini.
Illini Birthdays:
Sunday: Greg & Lee Boeke, football (62)
Monday: John Wright, Sr., football (75)
Tuesday: Verdis Brown, football (21)
Wednesday: Bret Bielema, football coach (51)
Thursday: Marie Hilmersson, track & field
Friday: Roger Powell, Jr., basketball (38)
Saturday: Frank Lenti, Jr., football (36)