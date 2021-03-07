Eighty-four years ago on Sunday — March 7, 1937 — rookie head coach Doug Mills‘ Illini basketball team clinched a tie for the Big Ten championship with a 32-26 victory over host Northwestern in Evanston.
Captain Roy Riegel, Illinois’ lanky 6-foot-4-inch center, paced the winners with three field goals and three free throws for nine points. Riegel, along with fellow starters Lou Boudreau, Harry Combes, Jim Vopicka and Wib Henry, notched their 10th victory in 12 conference starts, matching co-champ Minnesota’s 10-2 record.
It was UI’s second league title in three seasons. The very next day, Combes was named to the Big Ten’s first-team all-star unit, joining Minnesota’s Martin Rolek, Purdue’s Jewell Young, Ohio State’s Tippy Dye and Michigan’s Jake Townsend.
Among the myriad of other highlights on this date in Illini history:
➜ March 7, 1925: Illini swimmer Pete Eldridge broke the Big Ten record in the “plunge” event, negotiating the length of the pool in 37.8 seconds, just four-tenths of a second off the world mark.
➜ March 7, 1942: Art Mathisen and Andy Phillip scored baskets in the final 85 seconds to help host Illinois beat Purdue, 34-32, and win the Big Ten title.
➜ March 7, 1953: In the next-to-last game of its Big Ten championship season, Illinois won at Ohio State, breaking the Ohio Coliseum record for points with a 93-74 victory. Both Irv Bemoras and Clive Follmer scored 19 to lead the Illini.
➜ March 7, 1953: Paced by two-time individual champ Willie Williams (60-yard dash and 70-yard low hurdles), Illinois defeated Michigan by seven points to claim the Big Ten track and field title.
➜ March 7, 1975: Charlton Ehizuelen‘s long jump of 27-feet-1 ¼-inches set UI, conference meet and all-time-time Big Ten marks. It was just an inch and a half short off Bob Beamon‘s world indoor mark.
➜ March 7, 1981: In his final game at the Assembly Hall, Mark Smith tallied a game-high 24 points and led the Illini to its 20th victory of the season. It was the first time since 1908 that UI had reached 20 wins during the regular season.
➜ March 7, 1992: Illinois defeated No. 12 Michigan State, 80-71, in Champaign behind 26 points and eight rebounds from Deon Thomas.
➜ March 7, 1999: In the finals of the Big Ten Tournament, 11th-seeded Illinois saw its season come to an end, losing 67-50 to top-seeded Michigan State. Despite 21 points from All-Tournament selection Cory Bradford, the Final Four bound Spartans dominated the game in the last 25 minutes.
➜ March 7, 2004: Deron Williams‘ free throw with 16.5 seconds left provided 18th-ranked Illinois with its final margin in a 64-63 triumph at Ohio State. The Illini’s 10th consecutive victory closed out its third Big Ten championship in the last four years.
➜ March 7, 2005: Illinois’ Dee Brown appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
Illini BirthdaysSunday: Dominic Altobelli, baseball (34)
Monday: Aspen Burkett, track and field
Tuesday: Reggie Corbin, football (25)
Wednesday: Sam Carson, football (35)
Thursday: Jihad Ward, football (27)
Friday: Alexis Burke, basketball
Saturday: Brooks Taylor, basketball (50)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @B1GLLL. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.