On this date 73 years ago today in University of Illinois football history — Sept. 27, 1947 — the defending Big Ten and Rose Bowl champions opened their season with a less-than-impressive 14-0 victory over the Pitt Panthers at Memorial Stadium.
According to a postseason report in the Illio, despite a stacked lineup that included returning quarterback Perry Moss, “the Illini fumbled, stumbled and bumbled at such inappropriate times that dumbfounded fans stared disbelievingly” at what was transpiring.
Finally, in the fourth quarter, captain Art Dufelmeier turned the tide when he intercepted a pass on Pitt’s 46-yard line. When Moss whipped a short pass to Dike Eddleman near the Panther 25, UI’s junior halfback scurried between four defenders and into the end zone to give the Orange and Blue a 7-0 lead.
Minutes later, Eddleman came to the rescue again by returning a punt 40 yards to the end zone, completing Illinois’ 14-0 victory.
Other Illini highlights from this date in history:
➜ Sept. 27, 1952: Al Brosky intercepted two passes, Cliff Waldbeser ran for a 72-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery and Tommy O’Connell hooked up with Rocky Ryan for 119 yards in passing to help Illinois defeat Iowa State in the season opener, 33-7.
➜ Sept. 27, 1972: Illini baseball alum Ed Spiezio played in his final Major League game, completing a nine-year career that saw him hit .238 for the Cardinals, Padres and White Sox.
➜ Sept. 27, 1975: The Illini women’s golf squad, behind freshman Becky Beach’s 77, won the IAIAW state title by 22 strokes over Illinois State.
➜ Sept. 27, 1975: UI cross-country star Craig Virgin won his 16th consecutive regular-season race as the Illini edged Missouri, 26-30, in Columbia. It was his 13th course record in 20 meets.
➜ Sept. 27, 1980: Calvin Thomas ran for 105 yards and Dave Wilson tossed for 198 more, helping first-year Illini coach Mike White tie Air Force, 21-21.
➜ Sept. 27, 2014: The 16th-ranked Illini volleyball team improved its Big Ten record to 2-0 with a 3-0 sweep over Rutgers.
Illini Birthdays:
Sunday: Mike Kosta, tennis (41)
Monday: Terry Ormsbee, football (67)
Tuesday: Tyler Griffey, basketball (30)
Wednesday: Ryan Meed, football (19)
Thursday: Sam Price, football (78)
Friday: Margaret Dann, gymnastics
Saturday: Darrin Fletcher, baseball (54)