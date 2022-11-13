Twenty-three years ago Sunday — Nov. 13, 1999 — coach Ron Turner’s Illinois football team became bowl eligible with a 46-20 victory at Ohio State, its most lopsided win against the Buckeyes in 70 years.
It marked the first time in school history that the Illini had won at Ohio State and Michigan in the same season. Tight end Josh Whitman caught two of quarterback Kurt Kittner’s four touchdown passes, while fullback Jameel Cook was the recipient of 100 of Kittner’s 221 passing yards.
In the previous four gamesbetween the two schools, Ohio State had beaten Illinois by a combined margin of 171-9.
A look at other notable moments in Illini history on Nov. 13:
Potsy Clark and Jesse Nelson
- scored touchdowns in a 17-3 win against Wisconsin that improved UI’s record to 4-0-2 on Nov. 13, 1915.
- On this date in 1943, referees pulled Illini players out of the locker room after Illinois assumed that its game against Ohio State had ended in a 26-26 tie. Officials ruled that UI was offside on the final play, allowing Buckeye freshman
John Stungis
- to kick a game-winning 23-yard field goal.
- On Nov. 13, 1965, Illinois handed Wisconsin its worst loss since 1916, shutting out the Badgers 51-0 in Madison. While the Illini defense held UW to minus four yards rushing, UI’s
Jim Grabowski
- ran for 196 yards on a Big Ten record 38 attempts.
- Forty-five years ago on Nov. 13, 1977, longtime Illinois men’s basketball coach
Harry Combes
- died at the age of 62.
- On Nov. 13, 1982,
Tony Eason threw three first-half touchdown passes and Mitchell Brookins
- rushed for three TDs as Illinois crushed Indiana 48-7 in the regular season finale at Bloomington, Ind.
Clint and Susan Atkins
- announced a $2.5 million donation for an Illini tennis center 35 years ago Sunday.
- Coach
Lou Henson’s men’s basketball staff signed Richard Keene and Chris Gandy
- to letters of intent on Nov. 13, 1991.
- On this date in 2002,
Bell Self signed Warren Carter, Rich McBride and Brian Randle
- to NLIs.
- On Nov. 13, 2010,
Demetri McCamey and D.J. Richardson led No. 13 Illinois past coach Bruce Weber
- ’s former team, Southern Illinois, 85-63.
- Six years ago,
Malcolm Hill
- tallied a career-high 40 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Illini defeated Northern Kentucky 79-64.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Nick Fedanzo, football (22)
Monday: James Finch, football (59)
Tuesday: Jannelle Flaws, soccer
Wednesday: Abby Lunch, soccer (20)
Thursday: Dawn Riley Duval, track & field
Friday: Brian Barnhart, announcer (58)
Saturday: Payton Hutchings, baseball (21)