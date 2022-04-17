One hundred fifteen years ago on Sunday — April 17, 1907 — on the day of his departure to Boston to become manager of the Red Sox, Illini baseball coach George Huff was honored between innings at Illinois’ season-opening home victory against Wabash.
Reported the Champaign Daily Gazette, “Illinois Field rang with cheers for ‘G”. He responded with well-chosen words. He didn’t need to tell us that he hated to leave. That was self-evident. Coach Huff left last evening for his new field of work, the highest hopes, best wishes and sympathies of the entire Illini aggregation going with him. The team’s winning its first college game of the season shows promise of a prosperous season. ‘G’ has given the men a good start and the vital part of the training of this year’s team in over.”
After only 14 days in Boston, with his team compiling a mediocre 2-6 record, Huff came to grips with the fact that he wasn’t enjoying his new job. His grand experiment with professional baseball ended when handed in his resignation and boarded the first westbound train he could catch back to Illinois. Never again did the thought of managing in the “bigs” cross his mind.
Other memorable moments from this date in UI athletics history:
April 17, 1926: Relief pitcher John Ludlam
- struck out 11 Iowa batters in seven innings as Illinois baseball won its Big Ten opener against the Hawkeyes, 11-4.
April 17, 1937: John Callahan
- collected six hits in seven at-bats against Notre Dame, setting a UI single-game record.
April 17, 1952: Illinois’ Rod Fletcher was named to the 10-man Helms All-America Basketball Team, joining Duke’s Dick Groat, Kentucky’s Cliff Hagan and Kansas’ Clyde Lovellette
- .
April 17, 1979: Quinn Richardson and Kevin Bontemps
- signed with Illinois basketball.
April 17, 1982: Pitcher Dan Hamstra
- , suffering from torn muscles in his throwing arm plus a sore shoulder the previous two seasons, tossed a 2-0 one-hitter against Iowa in the nightcap of an Illini doubleheader sweep.
April 17, 1998: The Illini men’s gymnastics team placed third at the NCAA Championships, marking UI’s highest finish since 1989 when it won the crown. Individually, Travis Romagnoli
- won the high bar and the vault and placed second in the parallel bars and floor exercise.
April 17, 2015: Playing in front of the third-largest crowd in UI history (4,019), No. 11 Illinois improved its Big Ten record to 9-1 with a 5-1 win against Indiana. Pitcher Kevin Duchene
- , who attended his grandmother’s funeral that morning, struck out nine Hoosiers.
April 17, 2021: Ryan Hampe’
- s 4-for-5 performance at the plate led a 15-hit Illini attack in UI’s 15-8 victory over Michigan State at Illinois Field
Illini Birthdays:
Sunday: Vederian Lowe, football (23)
Monday: Don Ohl, basketball (86)
Tuesday: Pete Fletcher, golf (95)
Wednesday: Lauren Stibich, soccer (22)
Thursday: Trevor Beard, golf (53)
Friday: Gordon Green, football (57)
Saturday: Lee Zerrusen, baseball/administrator (34)