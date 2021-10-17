Ninety-seven years ago on Sunday — Friday, Oct. 17, 1924 — the University of Illinois canceled classes and closed its offices so that it could host dedication ceremonies for its new $1.5 million football stadium. Led by former World War I servicemen, the celebration began with a parade. It ended with a program that included more than 15,000 students, graduates and visitors.
Said UI President David Kinley in his address, “Dedication of the stadium is our eternal rejection of the philosophy of brute strength. This stadium is a memorial to those of the university who died in the world war. We are dedicating it to them. We cannot hallow it by our words, but they have hallowed it by their deaths in defense of ideals and principles in which they believed. It is up to us to keep it hallowed by living those principles. The uses to which this great structure are put must be ones which exemplify those principles.
“We speak much of ‘Illinois Spirit’,” Kinley continued. “What does it mean? It is more than a shouting, occasional enthusiasm. It means right living. It is thought by some that the primal instincts of man are wholly physical. This view has become the basis of a philosophy of life that is becoming widespread. That philosophy is that, since our instincts, however brutal, however low, are physical, it is proper and natural that we should give free play to their expression. I would challenge that philosophy in the name of our dead and in the name of our institutional ideals. Man makes progress not by giving way to his brutal impulses but by controlling and repressing them; by directing the energy behind them to attainment of better habits, better control and higher ideals.
“By our use of this great monument will be determined from year to year whether we are keeping on the high plane of ethical aspiration and conduct that our beloved and honored dead built for us.”
The next afternoon at 2 p.m., Red Grange lifted the spirits even higher with his history-making performance against the University of Michigan.
Other memorable moments in Illini history on Oct. 17:
➜ Oct. 17, 1896: In a football game played in St. Louis, Illinois beat Missouri 10-0 in the first-ever game between the two schools.
➜ Oct. 17, 1903: The Illini shut out Purdue for the first time ever, 24-0, in West Lafayette, Ind.
➜ Oct. 17, 1914: In its first-ever visit to Champaign-Urbana, the Ohio State football team was routed by coach Bob Zuppke’s Illini, 37-0.
➜ Oct. 17, 1936: Illinois and Iowa battled to a scoreless tie in Iowa City. The Illini outgained the Hawkeyes, 209 yards to 127.
➜ Oct. 17, 1942: Alex Agase set up Illinois’ first touchdown with a blocked punt and coach Ray Eliot’s fifth-ranked Illini outlasted No. 19 Iowa, 12-7.
➜ Oct. 17, 1953: J.C. Caroline rambled for 205 yards in UI’s 27-7 home-field victory over Minnesota.
➜ Oct. 17, 1964: Posting only its second win ever at Minnesota’s stadium, the Illini were paced by Dick Butkus’ 16 tackles and Bob Trumpy’s touchdown catch.
➜ Oct. 17, 1987: Doug Higgins’ 24-yard field goal in the final minute lifted Illinois to a 16-14 triumph against Wisconsin.
Illini birthdays
Sunday: DJ Johnson, football (19)
Monday: Riley Gowens, basketball (22)
Tuesday: Bruce Weber, basketball coach (65)
Wednesday: Caleb Griffin, football (22)
Thursday: Bill Taylor, football coach (89)
Friday: Nnanna Egwu, basketball (29)
Saturday: Aaron Wilks, track & field (27)
