When Tina Rogers-Smith began her career with the Illini volleyball team in 1990, fans remarked about how tall she was.
But when the Mt. Pulaski star graduated from the University of Illinois in 1994, everyone simply observed how good she was.
At 6 feet, 3 inches, longtime mentor Mike Hebert called Smith “the most dominating outside hitter I’ve ever coached.”
She missed two weeks of her sophomore season following knee surgery, but a more serious injury happened in late November of 1992 at Michigan State when she broke a joint in her ankle. Through therapy and rehab, she made it through the balance of the season, one in which Illinois won the Big Ten title and she earned second-team All-America honors.
More in-depth surgery followed and her recovery was long and hard.
“It was a long road and it troubled the beginning of my senior season,” Smith said. “That was both a physical and emotional struggle.”
Still, she fought through the pain and repeated as an All-Big Ten selection. Smith is quick to point out that Hebert was much more than just her volleyball coach at Illinois.
“I cannot quantify the amount of respect I have for him,” Smith said.
Her crowning achievement came in the spring of 1994 when she was named Illinois’ Female Athlete of the Year, beating a field of stars that included Tonya Williams, Mandy Cunningham, Becky Biehl and teammate Kristin Henriksen.
Most of Smith’s professional career has centered around the banking, finance and mortgage industry, and today she is a Correspondent Mortgage Banking Underwriter for the State Bank of Lincoln.
Rogers-Smith also celebrates her birthday Sunday. Her family includes a daughter, Faith, who played basketball at Millikin University, and a son, Jaxson.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Rich Weiss, football (60)
Monday: Eric Siebert, wrestling (45)
Tuesday: Kiana Sherlund, softball
Wednesday: Jordyn Poulter, volleyball (22)
Thursday: Charlie White, cross country/track & field (63)
Friday: Craig Virgin, cross country/track & field (64)
Saturday: Alex Palczewski, football (20)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore