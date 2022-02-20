Exactly 100 years ago today — Feb. 20, 1922 — Illinois men’s basketball team overwhelmed Ohio State, 41-22, at the University of Illinois’ old men’s gym. UI’s star player, Chuck Carney, paced the hosts’ attack.
Wrote the Chicago Tribune the next day, “Captain Chuck Carney was in demon form and caged ten baskets, assisted by clever feeding.”
The All-America forward’s 23 points was one more point than the entire Buckeye squad scored that day as Illinois improved its record to 13-2. Carney went on to win first-team All-America honors that season and set a Western Conference (Big Ten) single-season scoring record that stood for 22 years. His name is on one of 33 banners that hang from the rafters of State Farm Center.
Illinois plays Ohio State this coming Thursday. Here are Illinois’ 12 all-time best individual scoring efforts against OSU:
43 points, Brandon Paul
- , Jan. 10, 2012
- 38 points,
John Kerr
- , Jan. 16, 1954
- 35 points,
Nick Anderson
- , Feb. 26, 1989
- 34 points,
George BonSalle
- , Feb. 25, 1956
- 34 points,
Don Sunderlage
- , Feb. 24, 1951
- 31 points,
Kiwane Garris
- , Jan. 15, 1994
- 29 points,
Cory Bradford
- , Jan. 30, 1999
- 29 points,
Rich Adams
- , Feb. 16, 1976
- 28 points,
Kiwane Garris
- , Jan. 4, 1995
- 28 points,
Mark Smith
- , Jan. 13, 1979
- 28 points,
Audie Matthews
- , Jan. 6, 1977
- 28 points,
Nick Weatherspoon
- , Feb. 17, 1973
Illini Birthdays:Sunday: Bob Richards, track & field (96)
Monday: Demetri McCamey, basketball (33)
Tuesday: Anthony Hurd, football (43)
Wednesday: Dan Ingram, baseball (68)
Thursday: Simeon Rice, football (48)
Friday: Greg Colby, football & baseball (70)
Saturday: Jim Turpin, broadcaster (90)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition now available in stores). Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter @IlliniLegends and @Spartifacts2022. His website is www.SportsLLL.com.