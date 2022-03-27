Kenneth “Tug” Wilson was an outstanding Illini athlete who went on to compete in the Olympics and later became a successful coach and a renowned scholastic administrator.
But his highest profile in nearly 83 years of life was as the second commissioner of the Big Ten Conference.
Born in Atwood, on this date in 1896, it was in March of 1945, following the death of Major John Griffith, when Wilson was elevated from his role as Northwestern University’s athletic director to one of college athletics’ most prominent positions.
Wilson was attending a meeting of the 10 athletic directors at Chicago’s Sherman Hotel where the conference’s office was located. In the 1967 book entitled “The Big Ten” that he authored with Jerry Brondfield, Wilson described the scene he encountered.
“The scheduled December meet in 1944 was a dramatically sad one,” Wilson wrote. “Major Griffith had not been in the best of health, but insisted on conducting the meeting, and at the end of the day, the directors were going to join the faculty representatives at the University Club for dinner. L.W. St. John (Ohio State’s athletic director) and I were waiting in the (hotel) lobby for the Major to come downstairs. After a long wait, Saint asked me to go up and see what was keeping him. The Major’s door was open. I walked in and found him dead on the floor. It was a terrific shock, for he had been my best friend through many years. The meetings were canceled and the following Monday the ten directors carried Major Griffith to his grave.”
Shortly after Griffith’s funeral, athletic directors St. John, Guy Mackey of Purdue and Doug Mills of Illinois proposed that Wilson be promoted to replace Griffith as head of the conference. League faculty representatives approved the directors’ recommendation the following March and Wilson assumed the role two months later.
Under Wilson’s direction of the Big Ten from 1945 to 1961, he guided the league out of World War II and into the modern era. These were some of the moments the conference experienced during Wilson’s time as commissioner:
1945-1961:
- Big Ten teams dominated the NCAA swimming and diving championships, winning 14 of the 17 team titles during Wilson’s period as commissioner.
1946:
- The University of Chicago formerly withdrew from the conference.
1946:
- Big Ten officials voted to enter an agreement with the Pacific Coast Conference to establish an annual match-up in the Rose Bowl football game. Illinois defeated UCLA in the first meeting (Jan. 1, 1947).
1946 and 1947:
- Illinois won NCAA titles in track and field (followed by Minnesota in 1948).
1947 and 1948:
- Michigan football was the national champion.
1948:
- It was voted that Michigan State University be admitted to conference membership.
1952:
- Michigan State football was the national champion.
1953:
- Michigan won the Big Ten’s first NCAA title in baseball (followed by Minnesota in 1956 and 1960).
1954:
- Ohio State football was the national champion.
1957:
- Michigan won the conference’s first NCAA title in tennis.
1959:
- A new recruiting regulation is enacted to allow member schools to pay travel expenses for a prospect’s campus visit.
1960: Led by Jerry Lucas
- , Ohio State won the NCAA basketball title.
