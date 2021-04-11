Ninety years ago today — Apr. 11, 1931 — in Illini baseball’s Big Ten opener, senior William “Buster” Fuzak’s explosive bat led Illinois to a 15-4 home-field win against Northwestern.
Fuzak, playing first base for the first time, hit for the cycle. He rapped out a home run, two triples, a double and a single in five trips to the plate, accounting for six of Illinois’ 15 runs against the Wildcats, scoring three times and batting in three. A crowd of 3,858 watched the game at Illinois Field. The Illini went on to capture the Big Ten championship with an 8-2 record, a half-game better than Chicago.
A letterwinner in 1930 and ’31, Fuzak ranks as one of Illini baseball’s best all-time hitters. In approximately 40 career games, he accumulated a .385 average, batting .326 as a junior and .417 as a senior. Fuzak’s final season included four doubles, six triples and three home runs.
He was an even more impressive hitter in Big Ten Conference play. Fuzak’s 1931 league statistics included a .487 average (19 hits in 39 at-bats), tops among all Big Ten players.
Fuzak served in the Navy during World War II, then joined the Veterans Administration afterwards. From 1950 to 1971, he was director of organization and personnel for the Atomic Energy Commission operation in Chicago.
His younger brother, John (known as “Jack”), also was an athlete at Illinois, participating in football, basketball and baseball. Later in his career, from 1959-79, Jack was Michigan State’s faculty athletics representative.
William “Buster” Fuzak died in 1997 at the age of 86 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Illini Birthdays:
Sunday: Anthony Shipton, football (21)
Monday: Xavier Watson, baseball (20)
Tuesday: Ayah Aldadah, cross-country/track & field (21)
Wednesday: Mike Durkin, cross country/track & field (68)
Thursday: Mike Poeta, wrestling coach
Friday: Sarah Hauenstein, golf
Saturday: Jartavius Martin, football (21)