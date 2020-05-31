Seventy-three years ago on Sunday — May 31, 1947 — Illini teams capped a fabulous athletics season with a historic 39-point victory at the Big Ten Championships by coach Leo Johnson’s track and field squad.
In capturing its third consecutive outdoor title, Illinois athletes claimed six individual titles and tied for a seventh. The Illini rolled up 69½ points, more than doubling the total of runner-up Wisconsin’s 30½ points.
The only more significant margin in Big Ten track history was recorded 41 years earlier in 1906 when Michigan out-distanced Chicago by 42 points.
Performing in front of a crowd of 10,000 spectators at Northwestern’s Dyche Stadium, the Illini’s most disappointing moment came in the first event — the mile run — when Wisconsin’s 18-year-old freshman Don Gehrmann dethroned UI’s 1946 champ Bob Rehberg, the second-place finisher.
The second race — the 440-yard dash — was won by Illini senior Herb McKenley, who circled the track in a time of 47.4 seconds. Moments later, McKenley placed fifth in the 100 dash, but teammate Bill Mathis more than made up for his teammate’s disappointing finish with a winning time of 9.8 seconds.
McKenley bounced back with a victory in the 220-dash (21.5), while teammate Bill Cook placed fourth in the race.
In the high jump competition, Illinois’ Dwight “Dike” Eddleman cleared the bar at 6-5¾, an inch higher than Wisconsin’s Gil Hertz and Tom DeYoung. UI’s Harry Anderson achieved his best outdoor jump in two years (6-3¾), tying for fourth place.
The two-mile run saw Illini senior John Twomey beat Indiana’s Don Snyder, finishing in a time of 9:33.5.
Champaign native and future Illini Hall of Famer Bob Richards tied for the pole vault title with Northwestern’s Billy Moore and Wisconsin’s Tom Bennett with a jump of 13-8.
The day’s best race was in the mile relay, the meet’s final event. Charles Beile opened for Illinois and gave UI second-leg McKenley the baton in fifth place.
The Jamaican regained lost ground and handed the stick to LeRoy Vranek for the third lap. Rehberg, the Illini anchor, outraced Ohio State’s Ed Porter in the final 440 yards, nipping his Buckeye rival by a yard at the tape to win the title.
ILLINI BIG TEN FINISHES IN 1946-47FALL
Football: First place
Cross Country: Third place
WINTER
Track & Field (indoors): First place
Wrestling: First place
Basketball: Second place
Fencing: Second place
Gymnastics: Second place
Swimming & Diving: Eighth place
SPRING
Track & Field (outdoors): First place
Baseball: First place
Tennis: Second place
Golf: Fifth place
