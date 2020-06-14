With the 2020-21 athletics season just a few months from unfolding, today we dial the Illini Time Machine back 70 years to a memorable 1950-51 sports campaign.
Just five years removed from the end of World War II, this was a period in American history when its troops were entrenched in the Korean conflict. In the world of pop culture, radio stars such as Steve Allen, George Burns and Frank Sinatra were all transitioning to television roles. Professional sports luminaries included New York Yankees shortstop Phil Rizzuto, running back Marion Motley of the Cleveland Browns and Gordie Howe of hockey’s Detroit Red Wings.
On the University of Illinois campus that featured new Mechanical and Electrical Engineering buildings, George Stoddard presided over a student body that numbered approximately 19,000. Of those, about 250 were athletes on the school’s 11 varsity teams.
In a season when its teams won five Big Ten team titles, these were some of Illinois’s most notable individual sports heroes of 1950-51:
Tony Klimek: The Most Valuable Player of coach Ray Eliot’s 7-2 football squad was a senior end from Chicago’s Schurz High School. Klimek was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection and was chosen to play in the Blue-Gray All-Star Game.
Dick “Rocky” Raklovits: This football and baseball standout was one of the Illini’s most versatile athletes, pacing the Orange and Blue’s 1950 gridders in rushing (709 yards) and Illinois’ 1951 baseball nine with a .387 batting average.
Don Sunderlage: He was not only Illini basketball’s Most Valuable Player, but also the top star among all conference players. Sunderlage wound up as the league’s leading scorer (17.4 points per game) and the school’s all-time points leader for the conference champs and Final Four participant.
Rod Fletcher: Though Sunderlage was officially the MVP, the junior guard from Champaign was considered nearly as indispensable. A second-team All-Big Ten selection on the hardcourts, Fletcher also played golf for his dad’s Illini golf squad.
Don Laz: As versatile as any Illini athlete in 1950-51, Laz was the football team’s top punter in the fall, then the track and field squad’s record-setting pole vaulter in the winter and spring. On May 25, 1951, his unusual double victory in the pole vault and the broad jump led Illinois to repeat as Big Ten’s team champion. Laz also was named winner of the Conference Medal of Honor.
Cirilo McSween: UI track’s top sprinter was unquestionably the sophomore from Panama. He was the conference’s record-setter at 440 yards, a member of the league champion mile relay squad and the Big Ten runner-up at both 100 and 220 yards.
Bob Sullivan: Coach Charlie Pond’s Illini gymnasts repeated as Big Ten team titlists and fell just a few points shy of winning a second straight NCAA crown thanks in great part to the talented Sullivan. He earned All-America honors as a tumbler, on the long horse and flying rings, and as an all-around performer.
Dick Picard: The senior not only captained the Illini wrestlers, but lost only one match all season and won the Big Ten’s 130-pound title.
Len Atkin: In his only letter-winning season, Atkin won the Big Ten epee championship and placed third in the NCAA fencing meet, leading Illinois to its second consecutive league team crown.
