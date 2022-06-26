Nineteen years ago on Sunday — June 26, 2003 — the Big Ten named a trio of Illini athletes in Perdita Felicien (women’s track and field), Amer Delic (men’s tennis) and Matt Lackey (wrestling) as its Athletes of the Year.
It was the first time in the then 20-year history of the awards that at least one Illinois athlete had been honored.
It also marked the first and only time in the four-decades long, year-ending selection of the Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year Award that two male student-athletes from the same institution shared the prize in the same year.
Furthermore, it was only the second time that athletes from the same school swept both the male and female awards, joining the Michigan duo of football’s Charles Woodson and softball’s Sara Griffin in 1998.
Delic and Lackey’s primary competition from other Big Ten male athletes included Minnesota wrestler Jared Lawrence and Indiana basketball’s Kyle Hornsby.
Not quite as unprecedented, but rare nonetheless, was the selection of Felicien as the winner of the conference’s Female Athlete of the Year Award. She won the award over such other prominent women’s athletes as Iowa softball’s Kristin Johnson, Michigan gymnast Janessa Grieco, Minnesota track & field’s Shani Marks, Penn State soccer’s Emily Oleksiuk, and Wisconsin volleyball’s Erin Byrd.
AMER DELIC: Delic, the first conference tennis player to win the award, helped lead the Illini to the school’s first NCAA men’s tennis team championship, while becoming the first Illinois player to ever win the singles title. Ranked No. 2 in the nation, the Jacksonville, Fla., junior posted a singles record of 36-5 in 2003 and was undefeated at 7-0 in Big Ten play. His record included 16 singles wins against Top-125 players. As a doubles team with partner Michael Calkins
- , Delic was ranked No. 11 nationally, claimed a 29-9 record and advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2003 NCAA doubles tournament. They won 11 doubles matches against Top-51 opponents that year and advanced to the championship match of the ITA All-American Tournament and the quarterfinals of the USTA Challenger professional event in the fall. Delic and Calkins also won the consolation doubles title at the ITA National Intercollegiate Indoor Championship. Delic was selected as one of five men’s collegiate tennis players from all levels to represent the United States and the Intercollegiate Tennis Association in Tokyo that summer.
MATT LACKEY: Lackey, a senior from Moline, became the first Illini since 1998 to finish the season with a perfect record (38-0). He won the 2003 NCAA 165-pound title in addition to the 165-pound Big Ten title for the second straight year. He was coach Mark Johnson
- ’s first wrestler to win both NCAA and conference titles in the same year. A three-time All-American, Lackey defeated 16 ranked opponents en route to his 2003 NCAA crown. He finished the 2002 season as an NCAA finalist and placed third in 2001. On his career, Lackey compiled a 14-2 NCAA tournament record and was 120-14 (.896) overall, ranking fifth on Illinois’ all-time wins list.
PERDITA FELICIEN:
- Felicien was named the 2003 United States Track & Field Coaches Association Female Track Athlete of the Year after her championship performances that year. It was the second time in her career that she won that award after being selected in 2001. Along with winning the NCAA title in the 100-meter hurdles that spring, she set a meet record in the semifinals of that event with a time of 12.68, also tying the Big Ten record. The 2003 Big Ten 100-meter hurdle champion clocked the nation’s then-fastest time of 12.88 seconds at the Big Ten championship, which ranked her as the No. 1 collegiate hurdler in the country and among the top-15 hurdlers in the world at that time. Felicien also won the Big Ten indoor title in the 60-meter hurdles and was an All-American in that event along with being named an All-American in the 400-meter outdoor relay. Named the Most Outstanding Athlete at the Drake Relays for a third consecutive year, she was also named the Midwest Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year and was a three-time winner of the Dike Eddleman Award for Female Athlete of the Year (2001, 2002, 2003) at the UI. The native of Pickering, Ontario, Canada also was a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Clayton Johnson, baseball (20)
Monday: Brad Childress, football coach (66)
Tuesday: Hugh Thornton, football (31)
Wednesday: Tevian Jones, basketball (22)
Thursday: Emily Barretta, tennis
Friday: Rich Adams, basketball (66)
Saturday: Josh Brent, football (34)